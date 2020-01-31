MICHIGAN CITY — With 8:24 left in the pre-game warmups for Michigan City's Duneland Athletic Conference game with Portage on Friday, the scoreboard clock was stopped and a moment of silence was observed in memory of Kobe Bryant and the eight other people who lost their lives in Sunday's helicopter crash in California.
Unable to buy a pair of Bryant's shoes online due to incredible demand, Omarion Hatch borrowed his brother's to wear in the game.
"I was slippin' in them the whole time," said Hatch, who had Mamba Mentality written on his wrist tape.
Beforehand, Wolves freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr., sported a Bryant t-shirt that had an 8 on the front and 24 on the back.
"One of my friend's gave it to me. He's like the biggest Kobe fan I know," Hodges said. "I just wanted to wear it to represent him. I watched his workout videos. He always worked. It was sad that he died."
When the talented young City guard, on whose promise lies high hopes for the program's future, took off the t-shirt, he got some work done of his own. Hodges scored a game-high 17 points, one of four Wolves in double figures in an 84-59 rout of Portage.
"When we are rolling, we are really rolling, then we give up a couple layups and it's like how in the hell can we break down that badly?" City coach Tom Wells said. "I was just talking to Earl (Cunningham), the thing we've got to be better at is being more consistent for 32 minutes."
The game certainly reflected that. The Wolves raced to an 11-0, battering the young Indians on the offensive boards and frazzling them with their double fist man pressure.
"Fist is straight up man to man, double fist is we look for double teams and pick somebody we want to run off of and force the action," Wells said.
It worked early as Portage (5-12, 0-4) coughed the ball up with regularity and City was off and running. The margin was 20 at 30-10 in the second quarter when the Indians started splashing 3s, canning five in the period to make it a game, 40-34, by halftime.
"Instead of going double fist, where we leave the 'wolf,' we found out how he could shoot, too, so we went straight man so we couldn't help off anybody," Hodges said.
The margin remained single digits for a few minutes in the second half before the well began to run dry on Portage.
"We didn't gamble as much," Wells said. "The tempo had been established by then. I mean, they were 8 of 11 on 3s in the half. As we know, you can stay in games, even lead games, but it's hard to maintain that kind of shooting and win games."
MC quickly ballooned the spread into the 20s in fourth, the margin peaking at 29.
"Thank God we have a bench," Wells said, noting Saturday afternoon's game. 'We played all 10 kids. We have a quick turnaround, so that was important."
While it went 5 of 16 form the arc, City (10-4, 3-1) made a season-high two-point field goals, a by-product of an inside edge that it doesn't often hold.
"It really was a focal point for us," Wells said. "We had an advantage inside. We've got to exploit it. We've got to get a certain number of touches in there. Those guys are getting better in there."
Donye' Grant (13 points), Dez Hawkins (13) and Evan Bush (11) all joined Hodges in double figures with Jose Jenkins, Jr. (eight) and Tahari Watson (eight) close behind.
Hodges only shot two treys and was 2-of-6 at the line, doing a good portion of his damage mid-range, in between the arc and the rim.
"I do a lot of dribble pull-ups," he said. "That's my favorite shot."
