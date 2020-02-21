MOROCCO — It took awhile for LaCrosse coach Preston Frame to be pleased in the Tigers' 52-48 win over North Newton Friday night, and rightfully so.
The Spartans had only won just three games coming into their Senior Night matchup with the Tigers, who came into the night with four wins to their total. Even with the one-win advantage, the Tigers still sat seven spots behind North Newton in the Indiana rankings, according to Max Preps.
LaCrosse was getting cut to pieces down low all night long, courtesy of the Spartans' junior point guard Austin Goddard, who always seemed to thread the needle en route to finding an open teammate in the post for a layup.
"We were trapping a lot," Frame said. "That's not something we do a lot, so we tended to give up some easy baskets inside because of it. When we were playing them straight up down low though I thought we did a pretty good job."
It didn't help the Tigers' first half efforts with sophomore forward Ben Garwood out due to early foul trouble. It was prevalent how Garwood's first-half absence negatively affected the Tigers. He only had two points on a pair of free throws, but stayed out of foul trouble in the second half and ended up scoring 18 in the final two quarters alone. He ended up with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Where Garwood was most effective, however, was at the charity stripe, where he downed 11-of-12 attempts, including multiple in crunch time.
The other two bright spots on the court for LaCrosse came from the Brust twins, seniors Brandon Brust and Zach Brust. The two were active all game long on the defensive side, accumulating seven and six steals, respectively.
"Brandon's our go guy," Frame said. "I mean, he had seven against North Judson, had six or seven in the previous game. He and his brother are really good at reading passing lanes, and we rely on those two a lot to kind of get us energized, especially on the defensive side. They did what we needed them to do."
The Brusts are typically very reliable 3-point threats on any given night, but had to find other ways to score on a night when their shot wasn't falling. Brandon scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting on two-pointers, as opposed to his 0-for-1 clip from beyond the arc.
His brother, Zach, took awhile to get going, but ended up with 11 points as well. The most important of his points came in the last couple minutes, going 5-of-6 from the free throw line to help LaCrosse maintain its late lead.
"If we get to the foul line, that's a good thing for us," Frame said. "We shoot 74 percent from the line as a team, which is outstanding for a high school team. I mean, you had Ben go 11-for-12 and Brandon 5-for-6."
As far as what this means for the postseason looming ahead in just over a week, Frame is confident in his squad, despite its 5-13 record.
"We keep fighting through adversity," he said. "Our record isn't quite where we want it to be, but next week after Friday night, the record doesn't mean anything. I've said it all year to these guys; no matter what happens in the regular season, we have a good chance to win that sectional. And they're starting to believe it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.