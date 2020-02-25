MICHIGAN CITY — Sitting in English class his junior year of high school, John Bullard had a copy of Pro Wrestling Illustrated tucked inside his textbook.
He was caught off guard when his teacher, Diane Strube, noticed he was reading something other than his assignment.
“Oh, so you’re a wrestling fan, huh?” Bullard recalls the conversation going.
Little did the 17-year-old imagine that exchange would be a springboard to a career in the sport.
As fate would have it, Strube’s son was a professional wrestler, a well-known personality who was doing a show in the south Florida town.
“She gave me tickets and didn’t take my magazine,” Bullard said with a laugh. “I ended up going to the show. I always loved wrestling, I was on the high school team, but when I got around it, I really fell in love with it.”
After the show, Bullard wanted to find out about getting involved. He went through all the training and drills, ending up as one of only seven out of the original 30 people to try out to complete the regimen.
“My conditioning in school helped me out,” he said. “They were looking at me like, how is this skinny 160-pound guy still here and all the guys who play football and baseball gone? I was sore, beat up. They asked me, do you want to quit? In the back of my mind, I was like, oh man, I would like to, but if I do, I’d go home and my dad would look at me like, oh, you couldn’t hack it, huh? I couldn’t let the old man get the best of me.”
The decision to stick with it, Bullard said, was the best choice he ever made. Just two weeks after graduating from high school, he joined the circuit in 2002, wrestling professionally under monikers including Johnny Rock and John Wolf Storm.
“It was kind of a surreal moment,” Bullard said.
He worked for an alphabet soup of organizations including Southern Championship wrestling, the SiWF, New OCW, USWF, UWA, NWA Wild West, IPW, LOW and C3W.
“I got to travel a lot, go to so many places, meet so many of my heroes,” Bullard said. “It was like being on a road trip with your best friends. How many jobs do you get to travel with you best friends? I enjoyed it. It’s tough. Sometimes, you’re on the road more than you’re with your family. I’m lucky. My wife (Koriander) is my biggest fan. You miss things. It’s an easy business to be a part of. It takes dedication. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
As Bullard got into his 30s, the grind of the sport on his body was reaching the point where there wasn’t enough ice, Ibuprofen and resilience in his body to rebound. While he knew his competitive days were coming to an end, Bullard knew he wanted to remain in the sport. The logical step was to go into promoting, which he did last year. He spent some time in Kentucky doing shows before landing in northwest Indiana and starting Chicagoland Championship Wrestling on Nov. 1, 2019.
“My wife grew up in Chicagoland and she was like, we should move up around the Chicago area,” Bullard said. “When we came to the area, I was noticing there were no entertainment shows here. I was like, you know, I think it would be great to bring professional wrestling to Michigan City, to give the community a good, family-friendly show they can go to. Talking to neighbors, people at stores, the only place you can go to is a casino and, well, you can’t take kids to the casino. I’d asked them, do you like wrestling? They’re like, oh my God, I love wrestling.”
Bullard began producing and hosting Pro Wrestling Tonight, a bi-weekly TV show which runs on Saturdays on Access La Porte County (ALCO) TV Channel 99 as well as CCW’s YouTube channel. Pro Wrestling Tonight interviews wrestlers and previews shows in the area. The irony of Bullard landing back in Michigan City is that his parents Yvonne and Sam lived in town before moving to Florida.
“They’d always mention Michigan City, La Porte,” he said. “They’d say, some day, son, you’re going to move there. I’m like, oh, yeah, never gonna happen, then I end up here in Michigan City. The house I live in is across the street from the house my mother grew up in. I told her and she said, what street do you live on?, is there a brick house nearby? I’m like, yeah. It’s the whole coming full circle thing.”
On March 4, Bullard and CCW will host a show at the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 in M.C. Scheduled to appear are home-grown talents Johnny Nigh and The KANG of the Whole Show Myles Mercer, rapper The EWOKK, the Agent to the Stars Chazz Moretti, independent standout Yoya and C-Red, a legendary manager and wrestler seen nationwide with such promotions as Chikara and DragonGate U.S.A.
“We’ve got some great talent from all over,” Bullard said. “It’s a lot of talent I’ve worked with over the years. A lot of them have traveled the world. It’s a throwback to the old-time TV studio wrestling. It’s a mix of traditional and bigger than life characters. Everyone can come to the show. They don’t have to worry about foul language. They’ll be entertained with toughness and physicality and they don’t have to grab a child’s ears.”
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with matches starting at 8. Tickets are available on the CCW site and at the door for $10. There is also a family four pack available for $30.
“You can’t go to the movies for that,” Bullard said. “It’s a beautiful hall. I think we’ll end up having the place (which can hold over 300) packed out.”
A bar and concessions will be available with proceeds going to the VFW, as well as toys and other merchandise, including special one-of-a-kind items for wrestling fans of all ages.
“We’re always about giving back,” Bullard said. “We did shows in Kentucky and did well in the community, doing fund raisers. We have plans to do charitable shows for the Shriners, St. Jude’s. The show will be airing on Amazon Prime, which has 105 million subscribers. That’s a lot of eyes on Michigan City. The way I look at it, people will see it and say, ‘Hey, I want to go to that show, come here and visit Michigan City.’ We’re hoping to continue to have more shows in Michigan City and other parts of Indiana, make it so we can all work together.”
