It’s tough enough when the 21st out is recorded, the final putt is picked up out of the 18th hole, match point is completed and the last race has been run.
In those cases, at least there is the solace of having that closing moment, a point in time crystallized in an athlete’s career that many of them will never forget.
When there is no competitive punctuation mark, the feeling of emptiness is bound to be deeper and more profound, a void all coaches were experiencing Thursday as news that their spring seasons were officially cancelled made it around.
“It’s really a hard thing to swallow...to comprehend. My mind is still spinning from it,” La Porte boys track coach Corbin Slater said. “My heart goes out to the seniors who have put their heart and soul into the sport, only to have their season cut short. In the grand scheme of things, this is such a small thing. It’s the right decision for our state and our country, but my heart still goes out to those boys.”
La Porte girls coach Becca Tuholski took to Twitter to express her feelings, noting that she was feeling the hurt, but remaining hopeful for the future and for the girls, and all they still have to gain.
“It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to be upset,” she said. “As coaches, we were so excited for this year. We’ve got a special team. But the end is not the end. Every ‘end’ is a new beginning. And we hope that you keep your love for track alive. Keep the fire lit. It’s times like these that define us. Every trial in life is an opportunity to make ourselves better. To rise up. Don’t miss the forest for the trees. We are still a team and will always be a team, near or far.”
For teams like New Prairie baseball, it wasn’t just the missed potential of a hopeful season, but the chance for the seniors to go out on their terms.
“It’s unfortunate,” coach Mark Schellinger said. “Our guys have put in so much work and it’s sad that we won’t get to see it in action. I especially feel bad for our seniors. They are an extremely special group. The impact these seven guys have had on our program is immeasurable. They have been a driving force behind our success and that started off the field. They are just great kids from great families. There’s a much bigger picture, and this is the right decision. But that doesn’t make it any easier on 17-, 18-year old guys. Baseball teaches us many great lessons, and dealing with disappointment and adversity are two of those – and this is no different. We talk a lot about the fact that life is bigger than baseball, and this is another example of that. Hopefully, the experience in our program has made these guys better people.”
New Prairie boys track coach David Dailey called it ‘a sad day for everyone across the state.’
“I’m upset my boys don’t get a chance to prove what they earned every day this winter but I understand why the state made the call,” Dailey said. “They feel it is in the best interest for everyone. While it is unfortunate that they don’t get opportunity to leave it all out there. I am glad that my boys are all healthy and doing well. At the end of the day, that is the most important thing. This will forever be a season of ‘what if?’ for me, a few potential state berths and some school records, but we’ll never know.”
Cougars girls coach Julie Beakas had just gotten off a Zoom video conference with some of her athletes to talk about the news.
“I am absolutely crushed,” she said. “I feel so terrible for my student-athletes, especially the seniors. They are missing out on so much and are just helpless. It was really hard to have to tell those kids that they weren’t going to be able to compete. We had one indoor meet (before the COVID-19 outbreak) and only a small portion of our team was able to compete.
“We don’t know what is going to happen with lettering. They won’t have their traditional Senior Night. We’re going to try to schedule a video conference for a makeshift Senior Night, but it’s not the same. One of the worst aspects of this whole situation is that they don’t get to see their teammates. They are all so close and rely on each other for so many things in life. I can’t imagine what it’s like for them. We completely understand the situation and that this is what has to happen, but it is truly devastating.”
Cody Ward, the Marquette boys golf, described it all as ‘kind of a surreal moment.’
“You don’t know it’s done until it’s really done,” Ward said. “I’ve definitely never seen anything like this before. However, it’s nice not having any seniors on the team this year. But all the kids, everyone just wants to go out and play. They want to be with the guys and hang out together during lunch and after school. I think that’s the biggest thing and that’s probably what they’ll miss the most. It’ll really hit us in June when we’re not going to sectionals when we should be. But at the same time, there’s things bigger in the world than golf and sports. You’ve just got to take care of yourself right now.”
South Central baseball coach Zach Coulter spent much of the afternoon at the high school completing field prep when the official announcement came.
He shared Twitter images of a beautiful but sadly empty diamond.
“Very sad day for Indiana spring athletes,” Coulter said. “Many countless hours put in preparing for spring contests. Nobody could expect this to happen. I feel bad for all high school athletes not able to take part in this season, but especially feel for the seniors who didn’t know that last season would be their last. (Wednesday) was supposed to be our first game and that stung a little bit. At S.C., we are fortunate to have a majority of underclassmen who will have a shot next season. Hopefully, after what transpired this season it will leave a burning desire to get after it pretty hard leading up to next season and play next year in honor of this season’s seniors.”
Coulter, like the other coaches, emphasized the importance of finding the good in every situation. He joked about this year’s seniors being the first class in school history to not lose a game in their final season and him being the first S.C. coach to not have a loss in their first year.
“While we may not be able to take the field together this spring, we are able to still grow together,” Coulter said. “Life is so short and this is a great reminder of how very lucky we are to even have the opportunity to unite in sport. We can not take life or the things we enjoy doing in life for granted.”
