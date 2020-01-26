The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings for the girls basketball state tournament Sunday.
Michigan City will host a Class 4A sectional, where the Wolves (8-12) face one-win Mishawaka in the second game Feb. 4, followed La Porte (13-7) and South Bend Adams (5-15). South Bend Riley (10-10) will face the winner of game one Friday with Plymouth (11-9) meeting the game two winner. Plymouth owns wins over both La Porte (56-45) and Michigan City (50-45). La Porte topped Riley 54-43.
At Class 3A John Glenn, New Prairie (4-15) and South Bend Washington play in the Feb. 3 opener. The Panthers (16-6) handled the Cougars 70-29 on Jan. 9.
In Class 2A, Marquette, the winner of the last two Class A state titles, has the Feb. 7 bye game at Whiting. The Blazers (8-10) await the winner of the Feb. 4 matchup between Bishop Noll (9-13) and Lake Station (13-7). The Eagles took the prior meeting 67-50 on Dec. 20.
At Hebron, an eight-team site, South Central (15-7) and Rensselaer (12-8) are paired in the first game Feb. 4. On Feb. 5, Westville (14-5) takes on the host Hawks (5-15) in the second game. The Satellites are bracketed with North Newton (9-10) and Boone Grove (4-15), while the Blackhawks are grouped with Winamac and North Judson. SC lost 40-38 to the Bluejays on Dec. 14. Winamac downed NJ 42-30 on Thursday.
In Class A, LaCrosse (8-12) picked up a bye and will play either Argos (11-9) or Triton (10-12) on Feb. 7. Oregon-Davis (16-4), which topped LaCrosse 51-46 on Dec. 21, is on the other side of the bracket.
Start times will be set by the host schools early in the week. All championships are scheduled for Feb. 8.
La Porte will play host to a 4A regional Feb. 15 as well as two of the northern semistates Feb. 22.
