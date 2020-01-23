He might be in his first year as coach at Michigan City, but nobody needs to clue in Tom Wells on what the La Porte game means.
From 2003 to 2017, he was on the other side of the county rivalry, sporting orange as his primary color.
“To be honest, it takes a while until you understand,” said Wells, who came to the Maple City from Portage. “My first three, five years, I was kind of like, what’s this all about? Then you dig into the history, you come to understand this goes back to Elston, Rogers. This has been meaningful for a long time. There are a lot of old fans who let it be known very well when I was there. Just with the number of people who have reached out to me this week, it’s obviously important. It’s still Michigan City-La Porte, it’s a big game.”
Wells went 170-158 in 15 years at LP, winning three sectional titles. The Slicers were 19-7 in what proved to be his final year, after which his coaching contract, inexplicably, was not renewed in what essentially amounted to a school board coup.
“I’ve really been able to let it go,” Wells said. “Things happen for a reason. I don’t feel like it was something that happened to me so much as it was something that happened for me. Without going through that, maybe I don’t get this opportunity. It’s all worked out in the long run. I’ve gotten to know a lot of great people. I’m having a great time.”
The raw feelings of almost three years ago have dissipated if not totally disappeared.
“Throughout the whole process, I’ve tried to be the better person, take the high road whenever I could,” Wells said. “If you do, you’ll ultimately be rewarded. There was a day when I was young, first starting out as a head coach, I might’ve been spiteful, but that ship has sailed. After 30, 31 years, that’s not me anymore. I’m more about building relationships with the kids, getting something done here that hasn’t ever been done before in Michigan City basketball.”
The support Wells has received from former colleagues who still work at La Porte High School and former Slicers players validates what he did turning his time there. He doesn’t have any expectations as far as the response he’ll get when his name is announced tonight, though there’s no reason it would be anything but warm and positive.
“I can’t even count the number of well wishers with a 363, 362 in their phone, reaching out, saying good luck,” he said. “Some people would be surprised how many there are. I spent a lot of time there and have some good friends.
Former players, Ben Dermody, Owen Strieter, Scotty Cooper, Andy Samuelson, Austin Haferkamp, Trevor Perry, they’re all reaching out, saying they wouldn’t miss this one, we’re rooting for you. It’s humbling. It tells me I might’ve made a difference at some point, that the work I did was appreciated.”
On the court, the records suggest the matchup is relatively even.
City is 8-4 and La Porte 7-6. Wells went 19-8 against M.C. when he was at La Porte and his sentiments about the matchup haven’t changed with him sitting on the other bench. Just don’t expect him to be wearing a sport coat or a tie this time. He may not even shave. Only Wells and a few people on the inside will know the meaning behind that.
“I think (Michigan City’s) more talented, more physically gifted,” he said. “I’ve always felt that way. We have more talent in our locker room than La Porte has in their locker room. If we were able to play on paper, I’d feel good about us winning, but you don’t play that way. We have to find a way to take advantage of our ability.
It comes down to execution. We just have to play well and worry about us.”
