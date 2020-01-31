LACROSSE — With 2:30 left in the first quarter of South Central’s 73-43 win over LaCrosse Friday night, Satellites guard Gavin Scott started to heat up.
He received a pass from point guard Trent Smoker on the right wing, wide-open for his first 3-point attempt of the game. As soon as he caught the ball, Smoker turned around and started jogging back to his position on defense. He knew what was about to happen.
Splash. Three points and a Smoker fist pump of validation.
“It was Smoker making those 3s last time around,” South Central coach Joe Wagner said. “Tonight, he was more of a facilitator for the other guys hitting outside shots. It was a really nice thing to see.”
Not far after, just past a minute into the second quarter, Scott ran around a couple screens on an in-bounds play and made his way over to the left corner with plenty of room. Just as he did before, Smoker knew his teammate wasn’t going to miss an easy chance at three points, turning around to run back on defense. Scott, who racked up 19 points on the night, cashed in another for his third of four 3-pointers on the game, giving South Central a 23-12 lead.
His and the rest of the Satellites’ long-range shooting proved to be too much for the Tigers to overcome for the rest of the game, as LaCrosse was playing from behind the entire night following a 12-0 South Central run in the beginning of the first quarter. Four South Central players scored in double-figures on the night: Scott (19 points), 6-foot-8 center Brendan Carr (16 points), senior guard Zack Christy (13), and junior guard Brady Glisic (10).
“Getting that 3-point shooting going at this point of the season is huge for us,” Wagner said. “When we have our guys hitting shots from the outside, it opens things up inside for (Carr). Then when he’s making his shots down low, it works the opposite way.”
Forward Ben Garwood did his part in the Tigers’ loss, however. The 6-foot-4 sophomore posted 15 of his 23 points in the first half, shooting an efficient 8-for-13 from the field Friday night.
“I’m really proud of how Ben played tonight,” LaCrosse coach Preston Frame said. “I really challenged him to play tough down low and he stepped up scoring from both out and inside tonight.”
Although a 30-point loss may seem demoralizing for a team, the Tigers are taking this as a good lesson moving forward with sectionals coming up down the road. The Satellites (6-8, 1-3 Porter County Conference) are well-balanced when they shoot the ball like this, giving LaCrosse (2-11, 0-5) a good look ahead.
“Playing a team like South Central, it really prepares us for the talented teams we’re going to face in Sectionals,” Frame said. “They’re really talented both inside and outside. There’s a lot for us to learn from tonight.”
