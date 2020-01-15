A how-to for recruiting

So you want to be a college athlete? So you think you know all the ins and outs of the recruiting process?
New Prairie Athletics Director Ben Bachmann would bet you his walkie-talkie that you don't.
"A lot goes into it," Bechmann said Wednesday before hosting a Power Point information seminar at the high school. "It sounds awesome, but you've got to go out and do your homework, see if you're willing to make the commitment to do it. You see it in the movies, the phone is ringing off the hook, but that's just the top 0.5 percent. Others have to sell themselves, and that doesn't necessarily mean hiring a recruiting service or making some fancy video with slow motion."
Bachmann can speak to the issue from several perspectives. In addition to working in athletics administration for several years, he played baseball in college and coached it for 16 years with stints at Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Evansville and Lynn.
"The whole idea is to inform parents about the process, what the real world experience is like," said Bachmann, who also did the presentation when he was at Portage and Hanover Central. "Sports at the college level become a business. They're going to make sure you're earning your (scholarship) money. Your time is not your own."
Over the course of the program, Bachmann touches on a wide variety of subjects. The topics include:
Academics -- "Some people are aware of the requirements, but I don't think they understand the differences between the eligibility in NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA and admission requirements," Bachmann said. "Being eligible doesn't means you're admitted to a school. I've had experience with situations where kids were NCAA eligible, but didn't get into schools because they had higher requirements. It's not as simple as being eligible."
School interest -- Contrary to what many think, an athlete's statistics in their sport aren't the be all, end all. "It's a very small part of it," Bachmann said. "The physical tools you have to play at a particular level, like playing at North Carolina or Bethel, are two different worlds. My 20 points per game doesn't mean I'm a Power 5 college athlete. I could be all-everything and not be D-I, and you didn't win any awards, and you may be. Beauty's in the eye of the beholder." In addition to grade, some of the other factors that separate prospects for recruiters are behavior, body language, social media and involvement in other sports. "You call coaches, they want multi-sport athletes," Bachmann said. "It's a fallacy to think you have to start concentrating on one sport when you're five years old, 10 years old. That's the worst thing you can do in the eyes of a college recruiter." Character, that of both the athletes and the parent, also factor. "Who are you when nobody's there?" Bachmann said. "Are you a good teammate? Are you respectful? Do you have a different face when you know a coach is there? Do you have 'agent' parents?
Not all scholarships are the same -- A few sports, like football and basketball, are 'head counter' sports, meaning they offer full rides, while most are 'equity' sports, meaning their athletic scholarships are percentages. "One was shocked to hear full rides in baseball are non-existent," Bachmann said. "It's not equal in all sports across the board. Valpo Division I is not the same as Florida Division I. It all depends on what a school is looking for in a given year and the money they have available. "
Determining the right fit -- Other than cost, proximity to home and the location of a school's campus are key points. "Eighty percent of kids stay within a five-mile radius of home," Bachmann said. "Some kids can go away to a University of San Diego and not come home except for the holidays and others need to be in a closer radius. There's the setting. DePaul and Loyola are in downtown Chicago compared to a Miami (Ohio). Butler is a small school in a larger area. A Michigan State is different than a Valpo. Not everyone can go to a school of 50,000 and fit in, be comfortable, the same as some with a school of 2,000."
Making the grade -- A wide range of variables play into a student-athlete's ability to handle everything that comes with college. "There's an expectation that goes along with it, and it's not just the sport," Bachmann said. "There's community service, study tables, early-morning weights, travel, managing your time, managing your class workload so you're taking your tougher classes out of your season. You go from the structured framework of high school, in at 7:15, out at 2:15, Class A, Class B, Class C, to college, where you may not have a class until 10, or have a class at 8 and get back from road trip at 3 a.m. "It's establishing priorities, making sacrifices, time management, dealing with personalities, learning to work with teammates, handling adversity, failure in your sport, a lack of time in social life," Bachmann said. "Those are life skills you learn."
