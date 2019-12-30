Flash then fizzle

VALPARAISO — South Central put together one of its best quarters of the season in the opening eight minutes Saturday against Valparaiso.
The Satellites dominated the glass, pounding the interior to earn a whopping 15 free throws to forge an impressive 24-14 lead over their Class 4A foe.
"I loved the fact that we came out on senior night against a Duneland school and took a huge lead," S.C. coach Wes Bucher said. "We came out ready for the game plan we knew they'd bring at us. We attacked them."
But the good vibes vanished as quickly as they came as the Vikings turned the tables, using a change in defense to trigger a 20-point second-quarter reversal that propelled the hosts to a 66-58 victory.
"It's a hard night when it's senior night," Valpo coach Candy Wilson said. "We started out a little rusty, then we switched up what we were doing on defense. We hunkered down in our man to man. When you're playing defense well, it kind of charges you up on offense. Offense is a rhythm and we got a rhythm going. We settled in and tried to play with five people instead of forcing it. Our younger kids stepped up and gave us some good minutes off the bench."
Once down 14, Valpo, namely Aleah Ferngren and Kianna Oelling, cut 11 points off the deficit in three minutes, and closed the half on a 14-2 run.
"We were aggressive in the first quarter, getting ourselves offensive rebounds, doing little things, then they go man and all of a sudden we lose that ability," Bucher said. "It's happened to us several times now where we're not ready to step up. It's a little disheartening to see it happen again. Somebody's got to go to the rim. We knew they were going to go on a run and I wish we were mature enough to handle it and play with them. We let 10, 12 minutes go by where we let them do whatever they wanted and that just can't happen. They made a good coaching move and we didn't respond."
The Vikings (8-6) built the margin to 18 (46-28) before Amber Wolf put S.C. on her back, registering her team's next dozen points to sever the spread to single digits.
"You saw somebody put out a spirited effort to get to the rim in the second half," Bucher said. "Amber did a great job keeping us in it. We just need someone else to get in there. Amber never came out. There's five minutes left, I could see she's running on fumes, but she has that extra gear. She's trying to keep us in the game."
Wolf's 3, the Satellites' first trey of the game, made it 52-47 to start the fourth, but that was the closest they would get.
"They have a really nice team, some great athletes, especially for a smaller school," Wilson said. "It was a good night, a good win. We'll take it and run."
Oelling finished with 22 points and Ferngren 16. Wolf had 22 for South Central (8-5) with Faith Biggs picking up 14 and Olivia Marks 12 (10 in the first quarter).
"We've got good shooters, we just didn't hit any," Bucher said. "When that happens, we struggle. One thing we work on is learning to read screens and getting there quickly. We run a read and react motion, and when it's good, we see some good things. A couple times late in the game, Faith slips a screen and she's wide open for a layup. It was just too few and far between. We're playing with a freshmen and two sophomores and they're starting four seniors. I know there was a lot of growth. I loved the fact we fought. There were a lot of positives, there's just no consistency."
Valparaiso 66, South Central 58
Amber Wolf scored 22 points for the Satellites.
