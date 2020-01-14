MC girls fifth at Highland
Erin McGuire took fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Sarah Weber placed fourth in diving to highlight Michigan City’s fifth-place finish in Saturday’s Highland Invitational. The Wolves scored 105 points. Crown Point topped Munster 337-309 for the title. McGuire also placed fifth in the 50 freestyle. Emma Heitmann recorded a season-best in the 200 individual medley, as did Mira McDaniel in the 100 backstroke.
NP boys splash Cavemen
Mason Young won the 50 and 100 free and Neiman Graham claimed the 200 IM and 100 breast as the New Prairie boys defeated Mishawaka 113-72 in a swimming dual Saturday. Graham tied his own school record in the 100 breast. Other first-place finishers included: the 200 medley relay team of Wrigley Hemphill, Neiman Graham, Young, and Dalton Thomas, which broke the school record; Nolan Szymanski (diving), the 200 free relay team of Young, Gabe Groves, Wrigley Hemphill and Ethan Radtke; and Hemphill (100 back).
Cougars girls dunk Mishawaka
Landi Newcomb (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Laynie Baltes (50 and 100 free) were double winners as the New Prairie girls swim team bested Mishawaka 128-58 in a home dual Saturday. Other NP victories came from: the 200 medley relay (Madison Waltz, Newcomb, Meggan Goldenstern and Baltes); Savanah Keldsen (diving); Elizabeth Walker (500 free), the 200 free relay (Waltz, Harmony Gadacz, Goldenstern and Kylie Kepplin); Madison Waltz (100 back); Abi Walker (100 breast); and the 400 free relay (Baltes, Waltz, Erin Johnson and Newcomb).
Westville boys hoops claims pair
Westville’s boys basketball team beat Portage Christian 73-60 at home on Friday. Josh DeChantal tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for the Blackhawks (4-6), and Deemeco McCoy followed with 15 points, eight boards and four blocks. Daijon Reddix chipped in 12 points, while Carlin Young had seven points and six rebounds. Jace Woods recorded five points, five boards, six assists and five blocks.
On Saturday night, Westville blasted West Central 78-52 on the road. DeChantal guided the Blackhawks (5-6) with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and McCoy had 19 points and 11 boards. Woods and Reddix scored nine apiece, and Jaron Hannon grabbed seven rebounds.
SC boys hoops can’t solve Hawks
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 64-51 at Hebron on Friday. Zack Christy led the Satellites (4-6, 0-2 Porter County Conference) with 17 points, and Trent Smoker netted 10. Brendan Carr had eight points and six rebounds, and Trent Hudspeth added eight points. SC got outscored 38-30 after the break.
LP girls swimmers drub Brickies
La Porte’s girls swim team rolled 126-59 over Hobart at home on Saturday. The Slicers’ Becca Shaffer claimed first in both the 200 IM and 100 fly, and Caiya Cooper posted first in the 200 and 500 free. Abie Wiencek won both the 50 free and 100 free, and Lauren Miskowicz finished first in the 100 back. Mackenzie Olson captured first in diving, and the 200 medley relay of Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Alicia Wireman took first. The 200 free relay of Callie Hekter, Wireman, Gabby Hull, and Wiencek placed first, and the 400 free relay of Shaffer, Audrey Jeffers, Miskowicz, and Cooper won that event.
Slicers boys swimmers drop home tilt
La Porte’s boys swim team lost 105-67 to visiting Hobart on Saturday. The Slicers’ Lucas Banic won the 200 IM in a personal-best time of 2:28.91, and Grant Olson, who came from behind to earn first in the 100 fly in a personal-best time of 1:09.91. Olson also took a close second in the 50 free (25.95), and Ben Kish placed third in the 500 free with a personal-best time of 6:25.43 and he’s dropped nearly a minute and a half in his 500 free in less than three weeks.
Marquette boys hoops falls
Marquette’s boys basketball team dropped an 82-59 game at Andrean on Saturday. Jake Tarnow tallied 23 points for the Blazers (3-9), and Brit Harris was close behind with 20 points. Marquette was down 18-10 after the first quarter and trailed 35-21 at the break.
Purdue defense bottles up Spartans in 71-42 upset
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and Purdue relied on a staunch defense Sunday to upset No. 8 Michigan State 71-42.
The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by picking up their second win this season over a Top 10 foe. They also beat defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4.
Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) but also had nine turnovers as Michigan State’s eight-game winning streak ended. The Spartans, who were 4 1/2-point road favorites, hadn’t lost since Dec. 3. They produced their lowest point total of the season and were held almost 40 points below their season scoring average of 81.3.
The game was never really close.
The Boilermakers scored the first five points then seized control with a 12-0 run that gave them a 19-4 lead.
