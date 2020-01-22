Valpo sweeps City swimming
Valparaiso defeated Michigan City 140-43 (girls) and 106-80 (boys) in Duneland Athletic Conference swimming Tuesday. The MC boys 400 relay of Connor Baker, Christian McDaniel, Elliott Jasicki and Luke Heitmann won in 3:34.77. Baker (500 free), Haddy Achy (500 free), Makayla Gleason (backstroke), Josiah Miller (breaststroke), Jayson Kempf (individual medley, butterfly), Jorge Cardalliguet (breaststroke, IM), Valeria Saavedra (500 free) Justyn Kempf (butterfly) had personal bests while Mira McDaniel (500 free) and Christian McDaniel (backstroke) had season bests. "Josiah could be an asset, but splitting the venues affects us," City coach Mel Kovenz said. "That’s two seconds faster then last year, and he hasn’t practiced."
Cougars boys take two
The New Prairie boys swim team swept Goshen (106-79) and East Noble (119-64) in a double dual Tuesday with Neimann Graham breaking the school record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.47). Graham also won the 200 IM and the Cougars took additional firsts in the 100 and 200 free (Mason Young), 50 free (Dalton Thomas), diving (Nolan Szymanski), 500 free (Landon Farmer) and 100 back (Wrigley Hemphill). Young, Thomas and Graham also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.
NP girls drop double dual
The New Prairie girls swim team dropped duals to Goshen (107-79) and East Noble (96-90) on Tuesday. Picking up seconds for the Cougars were: Erin Johnson (200 free); Landi Newcomb (100 fly, 200 IM); Savannah Keldsen (diving); and Kylie Kepplin (100 breast).
LP girls best Merrillville
Caiya Cooper (100 fly, 100 back) took two firsts, while Becca Shaffer (200 free), Gabby Hull (200 IM), Mackenzie Olson (diving), Callie Hekter (100 breast), Lauren Miskowicz (100 fly) and Alicia Wireman (500 free) were also individual winners as La Porte cruised past Merrillville 125-47 in girls swimming Tuesday. LP's 200 free relay (Alyssa Arneson, Shaffer, Leslie Garcia, Cooper) also took the top spot.
