Imagine South Central beating Michigan City to win a boys basketball sectional championship.
The class system in Indiana precludes the schools from meeting in the state tournament, but back in 1950, it happened.
Well, sort of.
Union Mills, one of the schools that would be consolidated to form South Central in 1963, knocked off M.C. Elston 54-44 in the finals to win it’s only sectional title.
“To win, you had be either really good or good and a little lucky,” Werner said. “South Central was good and a little lucky.”
Werner, a 1992 S.C. graduate and former Satellites player, wrote “Season of Upsets,” back in 2014, a book that not only chronicles the story of Union Mills’ championship, but took a look at post-World War II life in rural La Porte County as contrasted with urban life 70 years ago.
“At first, I was interested in writing about the coach, ‘Park’ Sanders, but as I started investigating it and the more people I interviewed, the story wasn’t just the coach, but the whole wacky season,” Werner said. “Then, from a writer’s perspective, I wanted to have the reader really invested in the people, so by the end of the book, they had become attached to them and were actually rooting for them. If I couldn’t tell the bigger picture, what was the point? I got into the back stories of what their lives were like. Living in La Porte or Michigan City versus Hamlet, Wanatah and Union Mills were very different worlds.”
The idea actually had its roots in the attic at Werner’s parents’ home, where he found a dog-eared, black-and-white photo of the Union Mills squad that included his uncle Dean Werner, a member of the team. Matt never got to know his uncle, who died in a farming accident when Matt’s father was 14, but took that picture, which would some day go on the cover of his book, and pinned it to the wall in his room.
“I was a kid in Indiana who was in love with basketball,” he said. “I put it in a frame and I’ve had it decades.”
Moving forward to 2012, Werner began working on the book, spending countless hours poring over microfilm at the county library. He interviewed some 70 people. Among them were four team members and a manager, three of whom – Sherm Lute, Loren Uridel and Eben Fisher – are still living.
“They were pretty excited about it,” Werner said. “It’s a thing that’s lasted a long time and they’ve been asked about throughout their lives. It’s become a humorous footnote. They enjoyed talking about it.”
One of the first things that struck Werner in the course of his interviews was how few people in rural La Porte County had indoor plumbing at the time.
“They were using outhouses and took a bath in their kitchen once a week,” he said. “The census tracked plumbing and it was 97 percent in Michigan City and just a little more than half on the farms. Basketball was just a thing to do. I talked to fans, cheerleaders. A sister of one of the players said there was just nothing else to do in Union Mills in 1949, 1950, especially during the winter. You weren’t going to go out and play, so it was either stay inside the house or go uptown to watch the basketball games and go to the dance.”
The gym, located across from the Bethel Presbyterian Church, still stands, but is used as a warehouse.
“In 1950, the county roads weren’t even really roads, they were dirt,” Werner said. “A family had (one) car. The world’s a lot smaller now. Going to La Porte or Michigan City then took a lot longer.”
Union Mills came into the tournament with a record of 16-5, and while Elston and La Porte, they were still considered the favorites over Union Mills and Westville (17-4).
“Most years, Michigan City would win by 30,” Werner said. “That was routine. It was rarely a close game, even for talented county schools who won 17, 18 games.”
The sectional was played at Elston and included 16 teams. It started with two games on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by eight on Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., and three on Saturday, the semifinals and the championship. Teams advancing that far were able to stay at the Spaulding Hotel on Franklin Street in between games.
“The sectional was a huge deal,” Werner said.
The first domino fell on Friday when Stillwell knocked off La Porte. Wanatah, which had one win in the regular season, made it all the way to the quarterfinals. After breezing by Rolling Prairie, Union Mills turned back Stillwell 53-49, then blew out Wanatah, 61-31.
“I think, with the exhilaration of beating La Porte, it was hard for (Stillwell) to get up for the Union Mills games,” Werner said.
While it was resting its starters in that game, Westville, featuring Bill Hannon, took Elston to the wall before falling 40-38.
“Westville was probably a little better than Union Mills but it was like splitting hairs,” Werner said.
Whether Westville exacted a physical and/or emotional toll on Elston in the semifinals can be conjectured, but it certainly didn’t hurt Union Mills’ chances as it pulled away for the historic win in the fourth quarter.
“It was the only time La Porte and Michigan City were both beaten by two smaller schools,” Werner said. “From 1924 to the end of class in 1997, Rogers, Elston or La Porte won every one but three of those sectionals.”
“A Season Of Upsets” is one of three books Werner has written, along with a photo book of old car crash scenes. He returned to the family farm in Union Mills, where he low lives, after teaching college management for eight years.
For more on the book, go to www.seasonofupsets.com. For more on Werner and his other writing, go to www.matthewawerner.com.
