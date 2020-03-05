UNION MILLS – The coach wouldn’t admit it and the players weren’t going to say it, but South Central might have been doing some low-key fist bumps when Hebron knocked off host North Judson in Tuesday’s Class 2A sectional.
It has nothing to do with who the better team is, it has a little to do with not having to play on its opponents home court, but, most of all, it’s about the opportunity that comes with trying to earn a spot in the championship game.
“The kids would like the opportunity to get the (Porter County Conference) Keg from Hebron,” Satellites coach Joe Wagner said last week. “We’ve never had it since I’ve been here.”
Hebron reversed a 53-44 loss to North Judson nine days earlier with a 46-35 victory Tuesday.
“Either way, we’re going to see good players, good teams with go-to guards who can get things done for them,” Wagner said. “(North Judson’s Cooper) Hochstedler, we had to run guys at him, (Hebron’s Jake) Friel, they runs a ton of sets. I feel like we’re a better team. They’re probably better, too, as they should be, but I feel like we’re a much better team than we were two months ago.” Friel scored 20 points as the Hawks took down the visiting Satellites 64-51 on Jan. 10. Reece Marrs notched 19 with four 3s and Ethan Drook (13 points) had three of his own as Hebron shot 10 of 27 from deep.
Zack Christy had 17 points and Trent Smoker 10 for S.C., while center Brendan Carr was held in check with eight points and seven rebounds.
“Our motion (offense) has been motionless. That’s something we’ve got to work on before sectional,” Wagner said. “Brady (Glisic)’s been a lot more aggressive, he’s starting to score. Trent (Hudspeth)’s able to shoot it, and Trent Smoker gives us a second ball handler.”
Despite the prior loss, South Central (10-12), to a man, feels it’s capable after going 5-4 over the last month.
“We didn’t play our best basketball and we played them close,” Christy said. “Coach has really been preaching the sectional is wide open. It just takes a team getting hot to win. I think we’ve got a lot of momentum, especially with the bye. Having more time to prepare I think will be really good for us.”
LaVille (17-6) meets Boone Grove (12-10) in the second game.
The Satellites are bidding for their first sectional final since 2010, when current Hebron Athletics Director John Steinhilber was coach.
