GARY – There's no accounting for experience.
With several players who weren't even in high school last year and just one who knew what the sectional stage was like, Marquette seemed every bit of a team with stage fright in the opening minutes Wednesday's Class 2A Bowman Academy Sectional game with Andrean.
"Jake (Tarnow) is the only kid in this group who has played in a sectional," coach Fred Mooney said. "We had bad decisions with the ball. It's not an excuse, but our youth hasn't been in that situation before. It's hard to simulate in practice."
Down 9-0 by the time it got its first point, the Blazers were in chase mode all night against the 59ers. While they found their stride after lagging by a dozen (18-6) early in the second quarter, the deficit proved too much for the determined Blazers, try as they might, to overcome as they fell 66-61 to the defending state champions.
Troubles handling the 59ers’ pressure and their board work put Marquette in the quick hole as it was out-rebounded 10-4 and committed five turnovers in the first quarter. Tarnow’s free throw at 3:51 accounted for the Blazers’ first point and his layup off a steal 50 seconds later gave them their first field goal.
The deficit, 18-6 after a quarter, reached 15 in the second before Marquette closed to within 10 (27-17) at the break.
"I thought we played really well early," Andrean coach Brad Stangel said. "We were OK because we were able to contest some shots at the rim, but when (Gabe Gillespie got hurt) and we're playing five guards, it became more difficult. They did a nice job attacking the basket. We've got to find a way to keep penetration down."
The rim-hunting Tarnow fueled a third-quarter run to reduce a 12-point spread to five at 31-26 with 5:23 to play. Down 33-28, Marquette had the ball with a chance to pull closer but Andrean (11-12) countered with a 10-0 answer to regain full control on the game.
His team down 45-32 after three, Tarnow wouldn’t let it end without one more fight. He scored seven straight Blazers points, then assisted on a Brit Harris 3 that brought Marquette within 49-42 inside the six-minute mark.
"Last year, we thought how hard it was going to be to replace Colin Kenney," Mooney said. "Jake had to step in and run the point for the first time in his career. He just gave himself to it, did the best he could and carried us many, many games with his no quit attitude. He's just going to bring it."
The deficit again shrunk to five at 49-44 but Marquette (8-13), which had its state-best string of sectional titles end, couldn’t get any closer as Andrean’s Nick Flesher countered Tarnow’s heroics with his own. The 59ers’ junior guard scored all 14 of his team’s points over the first 6:58 of the final period to help them resist Tarnow and the Blazers.
"He was terrific in that second half," Stangel said of Flesher. "It's too bad he got his second (foul) in the first quarter or he might've ended up with 40. He's been really good for us."
Tarnow closed his prep career with a career-high 34 points to go with six steals. He had 19 points alone in the fourth quarter.
"That's Jake," Mooney said. "Jake will play at the next level. Jake's dedication, his determination, his commitment, he just is not going to quit. In life, I look at that characteristic alone and he'll be a very good citizen, a great husband and fine father. He'll go to work every day and give it his best shot because he doesn't know anything else. I challenged the guys in our closing talk here, who's going to step up and replace Jake Tarnow? That's big shoes to fill. We don't know who that person is going to be."
Kaden Manna added 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late.
"Kaden's not afraid to battle anybody," Mooney said. "He jumps quick. His ceiling is pretty high. He's going to go to work in the weight room, on his footwork. He can shoot the ball. He's got decent handles but he's got to get better with his right hand. He's a special kid. He doesn't like to lose. He's going to work hard. Unfortunately, we didn't have him most of the season, but the last four games, he gave us everything he had."
Flesher scored 22 points with Ben Jones chipping in a dozen, along with Dahmian Cundiff (five steals) for Andrean.
"They've got a good young group," Stangel said of Marquette.
Andrean meets Bowman in Friday's semifinals.
"I hope coach Stangel takes them far," Mooney said. "They went through some adversity this year and sometimes going through that fire makes you better."
Marquette will bring back most of its roster, but will graduate Tarnow and Vaunte Johnson.
"Those things have to be addressed," Mooney said. "The team is very well aware of that. They're committed. We'll work on handles, work on the body, work on shooting. We're young, but you won't hear me say that next year. We're going forward. Vaunte set the example in the weight room. His determination on the floor, being undersized, playing hard, Jake's grit, his will to win, they'll learn a lot from their leadership, take it to heart and we'll be better for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.