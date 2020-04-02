No games, no meets, no prom, no graduation.
All Indiana schools found out their fate Thursday afternoon when Governor Eric Holcomb announced in a press conference the cancellation of all on-site schooling for the remainder of the school year. Shortly after, the Indiana High School Athletic Association made an announcement of its own, following suit by cancelling all spring sports activity. This doesn’t come as much of a shock, considering the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases throughout the country. However, local athletes, coaches and administration alike held out hope that they could play shortened seasons come May 1. Even a two- or three-week season would provide some closure for the seniors. Now, they won’t even get the chance to take the field, court, course for the final time as a high-schooler.
The News-Dispatch/Herald Argus staff reached out to the athletic directors in the county for their reactions.
Craig Shaman, Michigan City
“Obviously, spring sports are a wrap. There’s nothing anyone can do about that. Recruiting is going to be affected. But the real implications are for next year. We all hope and think we’ll be back in school like regular next fall. But those fall sports, and even the winter and spring sports, won’t get the same chance to train and prepare like they would have in a normal year. The ripple effects of this are something nobody could have ever predicted. There’s so many that just go on forever. I just feel so bad for the seniors; not even the student-athletes, but the kids that won’t get a graduation or a prom anymore.”
Bradley Collignon, Marquette
“It’s really hard to believe. In my mind, the last couple weeks, I’ve been planting the seed in my head that this could be a thing. But once you actually read the official letter, it starts to hit you like, ‘Oh my God. This is really happening.’ For our spring sports, as a senior, how in the world could you ever think that your last game your junior year was the last game you’ll ever play in high school? Some of these students, this may be the last time they’ll ever see each other – especially our international students.
“I was in high school when September 11 happened, and this is kind of like their September 11. You can attach a face and name to 9/11, but you can’t with this. It’s invisible, and that’s the scariest thing about it. It makes you wonder how something we can’t see or hear is stopping us from going about every-day life. I usually prepare for the worst and hope for the best, but rarely does the worst actually happen.”
Ben Bachmann, New Prairie
”Obviously a gut-wrenching reality for everyone involved. You feel for all of the student-athletes involved, but especially for the seniors who no longer get to experience “those moments” that education-based athletics can provide. You also feel for the high school coaches who put in so much time and effort to plan and prepare their student-athletes for competition and who teach so many life skills that transcend sport. Yet another example of how serious this pandemic is.”
Katie Collignon, Marquette
“My heart goes out to all the seniors. Losing your graduation, prom, and all those last things you look forward to for four years, just taken away from you so abruptly. My heart just feels for them. I’m an optimist. I thought, ‘May 1, we’ll all come back and everything will be fine. The girls tennis season will be 16 days long, but it’ll be the best 16 days.’ But things just kept getting worse, and you hear everything get canceled, you can’t even fathom that. We’ll try to do a virtual graduation for the seniors and do something nice virtually to honor their past four years, but it won’t be anything that can salvage losing the rest of their senior year.”
Ed Gilliland, La Porte AD, IHSAA Executive Board member
“For the betterment of the state of Indiana and the student-athletes involved, I don’t think there was any option but to cancel it. It’s an extreme disappointment for our student-athletes, for our coaches, for fans, the parents that are involved. It’s a tough situation. Again, I don’t think there was any other option.
“Really your heart aches for the seniors, there’s no Senior Day for their particular sport. You worry about commencement and prom. It just seems like there’s a lot of things affected for the seniors. But again, some of this has been taken out of our hands. We’ve talked a lot about athletes learning how to face adversity and I’m hoping maybe our senior athletes, really all of our athletes, we’ve prepared them that not everything is going to go perfect and you’ve got to be ready for these curveballs. And hopefully, their involvement in athletics at La Porte High School has prepared them for making these adjustments and moving forward.
Dave Amor, LaCrosse AD, softball coach, IHSAA Executive Board member
“As a member of the board, I kind of saw it coming, but you’d just keep hoping. The girls had talked me into coaching again and I was kind of looking forward to that. It’s really hard on me as an A.D. and a coach. Some of those girls, softball was their favorite sport and now that’s been taken away. I feel bad for that group of seniors, the same way with baseball. They don’t get to have their final season, they don’t get that Senior Night for their last sports. That’s the toughest part. A kid like Morgan Wozniak, she did five sports all four years and used to do dance. They gave it everything they had for a lot of years.”
John Haggard, South Central
“I’m honestly just heartbroken for our seniors. It’s devastating to get this close to something and not have it happen. It’s hard not to be cliche’ when something like this happens. We just have a lot of great kids who deserved to have a better high school career than this, and they won’t get that chance. I’m going to miss the heck out of this group of seniors, and I hope the underclassmen don’t take the time they have left for granted.”
Drew Eubank, Westville
“I’ve been tossing this around in my head for a few hours and I can’t really come up with anything elegant to say. It just really sucks that these kids aren’t going to be able to experience their senior year the way it is supposed to be experienced. One of this biggest things you take away from playing sports in high school is the relationships you form, and your senior spring is kind of like a victory lap. I feel awful for all of the kids who are not able to compete this spring, but my heart breaks for the seniors.
We have coaches who have coached these seniors since they were in elementary school, and not having the ribbon to put on their relationships with those kids is terrible.
We all knew a couple weeks ago that this was a real possibility, but deep down I believed we would have some type of abbreviated spring season. At this point, all we can do is hope everyone is making good decisions and comes out of this thing healthy.”
