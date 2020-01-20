WESTVILLE — It hasn't been a bad season for Abbie Tomblin, not by any stretch of the imagination.
But after setting a high bar as a freshman, expectations were raised for the South Central sophomore's second varsity run.
"She hasn't really reached the potential I know she has and she knows she has," Satellites coach Wes Bucher said.
That changed Saturday against Westville as Tomblin was on the hunt for offense, attacking the basket aggressively on her way to 19 points, two off her season-high, as S.C. ran by the Blackhawks, 63-39.
"Before the game, we talked about being really aggressive to the rim against their 2-3 (zone)," Tomblin said. "If some of our shots weren't falling, we have to be able to penetrate inside, and I think that really helped. We worked the ball around, they were getting it to me, I was getting it to them. We were playing like a team. I feel like it's just my mindset. I've been sporadic. I feel like everything changed. I'm really grateful to have a good team around me. I hope I'm out of my slump."
Tomblin scored 12 second-half points, many in transition and all of them at the basket, as South Central (13-6, 5-1 Porter County Conference) pulled away from weary Westville.
"I hope it's a big breakthrough for Abbie," Bucher said. "She got to the rim, she was physical. We expect that. She's getting there. It's nice to see the mental toughness in a young athlete. We attacked better. It was about the people on the floor being strong, being aggressive the entire night."
After hitting six 3s in the first half, the Satellites swarmed the basket after the break. Lexy Wade's baseline 10-footer was the only field goal not made at the cylinder as S.C.'s superior size and depth took its toll.
"They're big and we're little," Westville coach John Marshall said. "As the game wore on, big girls don't shrink and little girls get tired. It wasn't for a lack of effort, but you could see we were worn down. We wanted to do certain things and we weren't physically capable of doing it. They have a little more depth. We were just dog tired. A lot of things have to go right for us against a team like that. They play the type of defense that makes you work on offense."
Westville (14-4, 4-2) trailed by four late in the first half before a Tomblin steal/basket and a Lillian Tolmen triple quickly pushed the margin to nine.
"We got 'em in foul trouble, but we didn't take as much advantage of it as we should," Marshall said. "We missed a bunch of free throws. Those are one-and-ones. They played their 1-3-1 and we didn't attack it like we should and it got away from us. It's a very fine margin of error for us."
Nicole Albers, whose 19 points and three triples kept the hosts afloat for a while. Her 3 out of the break made it 32-26 before six straight points in transition pushed the margin to double digits for good.
"We needed to run the floor, we did that, and it made them tired," Tomblin said. "We've been struggling with that this year but we did it really well."
Tomblin and Delanie Gale (14 points, three 3s) fueled a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to turn the game into a rout.
"We played a lot of subs. In the second half, they appeared a little gassed," Bucher said. "They weren't making the plays they made in the first half. Their shots were a little short. When you're being challenged mentally as well as physically, it wears on you. Knox did the same thing to us. (Westville) came out shooting. They stuck right with us. We've got to do a better job of starting in a way where we stop their shooters from getting hot. Once a team starts shooting well, they feel like they can stick with you."
Amber Wolf had 10 points and 15 rebounds for South Central (13-6, 5-1).
"It speaks volumes to the teams we play," Bucher said. "We're being challenged. We haven't come out on top in a lot of those games but when we go up against schools that are the same size, you see a difference. You know Amber would say she didn't play very well, that's how competitive she is. She doesn't come off the floor. She boxes out. She rebounds. She does it night in, night out, It's fun. She's the epitome' of a leader."
