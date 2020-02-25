MISHAWAKA — It was evident just how much Tuesday night’s diving regional meant to New Prairie senior Nolan Szymanski.
He had a fan club of sorts in attendance, ready to watch his last opportunity to make it to state – a lofty goal he set for himself at the beginning of the year. After warmups and before the playing of the ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ Szymanski took out his phone and laughed while taking a selfie video with his friends and family in the stands up above him.
Five of them even went so all-out as to making white t-shirts with “NOLAN” spelled out in black Sharpie, one letter per shirt. Every time Szymanski completed a dive, the five of them stood up and yelled, “Nolan!” giving him something to laugh about in what was otherwise a very serious couple hours.
“It was insane having them all here,” Szymanski said. “As soon as they knew I was going to regionals, they were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get everyone together.’ My friend came up with the shirts and all that and I love it. It kind of gives you a feeling of knowing you’ve done well once you get the crowd going. Hearing them go nuts made me want to do it again and again.”
His focus was on display every time he got up onto the meter-high diving board, taking more time than any other diver before starting. Szymanski stood on the board with his eyes closed, calming himself and visualizing what he needed to do to succeed prior to each of his 11 dives. This paid off for him, as he finished in seventh place with 353.9 points – good enough to qualify for state for the first time in his career, giving his fan club plenty to cheer about.
“It’s just a crazy experience,” Szymanski said. “It’s more mental than anything. You’re battling yourself, along with the other divers. The camaraderie you get from each diver, it’s like a brotherhood because we’re all trying to achieve the same thing. But the whole time I just wanted to keep my mojo going and keep my same routine and not worrying about how anyone else was doing. I’m so excited.”
Michigan City junior Josiah Miller’s fan club wasn’t quite as extensive as Szymanski’s – with just his family, coach and a couple teammates making the trek an hour east to Mishawaka – but they were loud and proud throughout.
Prior to his ninth dive of the night, Miller sat in fifth place overall. He was firmly within the conversation of advancing to state, considering the top eight move on. A solid ninth dive out of 11 would nearly solidify his spot.
Miller nailed his dive. After seeing the judges’ scores, he cracked a smile, looked over to his coach and teammates and pointed some celebratory finger-guns their way. He knew just how important that dive was for his chances at state. It ended up doing the trick, as Miller finished in sixth place to qualify for state after finishing 13th a year ago.
“I’m pretty pumped,” said Miller, whose 377 score was good for sixth. “I’ve been practicing 365 days for this. Since the end of regionals last year, missing it just by 0.45 missing the cut.
My last three dives were stacked, so missing the cut, I knew I was so close. So for the next year, I was going to do whatever I could to make state. And now, making it, it feels so good. I don’t necessarily care what happens at state, but I’m just so happy I made it.”
Miller’s realization of how close he was to making state his sophomore year forced him to work hard both mentally and physically. He dove just about every day in the off-season and made sure he wouldn’t experience the same fate a year later.
“I knew even when the year started that I had to continue to put in a ton of work to make state,” Miller said. “One of the biggest things that I keep in my brain is hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. This whole year has showed me that. I want to give a huge shout-out to my coach (Bruce Powalski), too. Without him, my mental game wouldn’t be in the place I needed it to be to make it.”
The top three spots were separated by 3.05 with Valpo’s Jack Schwartz prevailing (478.9).
