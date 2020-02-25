MICHIGAN CITY – After Jaden Ivey left Mishawaka Marian, where he helped the Class 3A No. 6 Knights to 41 wins in the last two seasons, to play his senior season at La Lumiere, coach Robb Berger had to find a little different path to success for the current campaign.
“Defense is what we hang out hat on,” Berger said. “It’s what has kept us in games and given us a chance to win games. What you saw has been our season. That’s how we play games.”
It was no different Tuesday against Michigan City as the Knights’ combination of 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones stymied the Wolves offense, which labored after a solid start in falling 58-47 in its regular-season finale.
“I wouldn’t say it’s as wide or expansive as Munster’s (zone), but it’s still efficient,” City coach Tom Wells said. “They’d allowed 47 points per game coming in and that’s exactly what we had. They bothered us in the 2-3 and they bothered us in the 1-3-1, too. We weren’t efficient against either one.”
Up 15-8 after a quarter, City (16-6) kept Marian (17-4) scoreless for the first 5:02 of the third period to forge a 34-28 edge before the Knights closed the frame on an 11-2 counter. The game was last tied at 39 early in the fourth when Marian rattled off 10 straight over a three-minute span to take control.
“I’m disappointed because we actually had a pretty good practice against the zone (Monday),” Wells said. “I saw some ball movement that I hadn’t seen all year, so I was looking forward to seeing how we’d do against it, but we just hung on to the ball too long. The guy who is catching the ball almost has to have an idea where his pass is going to go before he gets. When you pass and hold it, the zone can move and get into position already. You’ve got to make multiple passes in a row and we never got that.”
Evan Bush was active early and led the Wolves with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dez’Mand Hawkins notched 11 points. City finished 4-of-17 from the arc.
“This was a great test for us,” Berger said. “They have some very athletic guys who can shoot it and coach Wells is an outstanding coach at getting guys in position to do those things. I thought Kyrell Franklin came in and gave us some nice energy at the top of our 1-3-1, getting his hands and feet on a lot of things. The second half, we shortened our passes and moved the ball much quicker. We dribbled too much in the first half.”
Jerry Bracey had 16 points for the Knights, doing most of his damage on drives to the rim in the second half. Marian had five turnovers in the first quarter, contributing to City’s early lead, but handled the pressure and kept the Wolves out of transition most of the game after that.
“For not being 6-7, 6-8, their 6-3 guys are long and are pretty good at contesting,” Wells said. “Then they’re able to get some runouts, playing zone, and get some easy baskets to get that cushion. Settling in’s a good word. We allowed them to settle in.”
City’s point total was its second lowest of the season, next to its 42 at Munster.
