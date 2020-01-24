La PORTE — In Friday night’s 62-28 Slicers victory over Michigan City, the Wolves looked to get off to a hot start early to silence the home crowd.
They did just that, as guard Katelyn Halfacre drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing, courtesy of forward Trinity Thompson. Michigan City’s dynamic duo of juniors looked to be in a gel right from the tip, which usually spells fortuitous for the Wolves.
But the Slicers had other plans.
A few minutes passed by without just two La Porte points going on the board before senior guard Nyla Asad boldly drove into the lane towards the left side of the paint. She slammed right into the body of Thompson, who stands about a half-foot taller. Asad absorbed the contact, hung in the air and for an and-one opportunity.
Asad missed the following free throw, but senior guard Kayla Jones cleaned up the offensive rebound and found nobody in front of her for an easy four-point swing and a 7-3 Slicer lead.
The Wolves couldn’t erase LP’s momentum on their ensuing possession, as Michigan City guard Mary Pat Kelley barely missed a 3-pointer. This turned into a Ryin Ott swished 3 from the right wing for La Porte. Ott screamed and put up a 3 with her right hand, matching the raucous energy from the Slicers fans.
The turn of events contributed to a 15-2 La Porte run ranging from the first to second quarters, building a comfortable enough lead for the Slicers (12-7, 3-4 Duneland Athletic Conference) to hold onto for the rest of the game.
“Any time you have this rivalry game between us and Michigan City, you throw out the records,” La Porte coach Rob Walker said. “You’ve just gotta come out with a lot of energy, and that run early on helped us get the momentum.”
Walker credits his team’s early run due to unselfish play offensively. The Slicers had three girls in double figures, with Asad leading the way with 23 points on 10-of-24 shooting. Ott’s big second half helped her finish with 14 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and a pair of steals. The other La Porte girl to score in double-digits was guard Alanti Biggers, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“We were really unselfish tonight,” Walker said. “We took some ill-advised shots the first two minutes of the game, but from that point-on, we played a great team game. Our team is really well-balanced and you saw that tonight.”
Setting up the team consistently was Jones, who racked up six assists on the night. The senior was able to control the offense while limiting turnovers – something the Slicers forced the Wolves (8-11, 0-7) to do plenty of on the night.
“We did not play well,” Michigan City coach Mike Megyese said. “A lot of things we talked about that we wanted to do defensively to try and stop them, we flat out didn’t do.
We didn’t play very intelligently tonight and they were the better basketball team, no question. Just some good, ole fashioned butt-kicking.”
Megyese’s best player in Thompson, a Division I recruit, was held to nine points on 3-of-18 shooting from the field. When she’s off, it makes things very difficult for the Wolves to score, leading to a brutal game shooting the basketball. Thompson did still haul in 15 rebounds, but La Porte’s strength and length down low limited her post-up game dramatically.
“She’s tough,” Walker said. “She’s a big-time Division I recruit for a reason. She was our focus going into this one. We were thinking of different ways to limit what she does all week, and what we did ended up working. That was a big help.”
