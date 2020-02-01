NEW CARLISLE — After being on the wrong end of a 13-2 run in the first quarter, New Prairie needed a spark to get back in the game.
"We had our Senior Night with different lineups to where (Braydon Flagg) wasn't starting for the first time all year," Cougars coach Mike Bauer said. "That's difficult to come off the bench when you're not used to it. That's a different beast."
Just as he did so many times during the football season, senior point guard Chase Ketterer provided the Cougars with a much-needed lift in the second quarter of their 64-47 win over South Central (6-9) Saturday night.
With 4:30 left in the second quarter, Ketterer poked the ball out of a Satellite's hands and relentlessly chased it down as it was batted around mid-court. As soon as there was an opening, he sprawled onto the floor, grabbing it and rolling onto his back. There stood junior Rylan McBride behind him with assistance.
Ketterer quickly passed him the ball and sprinted over to the left elbow. McBride saw him open and dished it off to Ketterer, who drove into the paint and executed a perfect wrap-around bounce-pass over to senior forward Evan Foerg for an easy layup to tie the game and seize some momentum.
As if that wasn't enough to get momentum firmly onto New Prairie's side, it surely was a minute later. South Central forward Brady Glisic drove down the right side of the court with a head of steam, but Ketterer met him there, feet planted, and drew a hard-hitting charge. The Cougars' bench was fired up, and rightfully so.
"If I put it on myself to play hard defensively, everybody else is going to do it, too," Ketterer said. "I knew I had to make those hustle plays out there tonight to kind of energize us. I love diving on the floor and what not. My mom tells me not to because she doesn't want me to get hurt, but I love being aggressive out there."
Ketterer, who scored 14 points, was crucial in giving New Prairie (9-7) some momentum in the first half. His scoring was vital, but what was more important was the intensity level he brought on the defensive side of the ball.
"I've said it before and I'll say it again, Chase is a tremendous leader," New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. "He leads by example. If the team is told to do something, he's going to be the guy to set the example of how to do it. He got on the floor a couple times, diving after loose balls, sacrificing his body for the team. Once he does stuff like that, everybody follows suit. Just tremendous leadership, tremendous hustle, tremendous energy level."
With Ketterer's scoring outburst in the first half, the Satellites' defense was keen on slowing him down. All that did, however, was allow him to take on the role of playmaker — one he relishes along with his defensive prowess.
Flagg picked up where Ketterer left off scoring wise in the second half, dropping eight points in the third quarter and four 3-pointers in the second half en route to a 22-point outing — a game-high for both sides. He helped the Cougars regain their momentum in the third quarter with a two-possession sequence where he drilled a 3-pointer, hustled back on defense to make a steal and finished off that fast break with an alley-oop lay-in.
"He really got things rolling in the second half," Bauer said. "He did a great job stepping in and giving us some energy to finish it off in the second half."
Brendan Carr had 15 points and 11 rebounds for South Central.
"Their switching of screens bothered our guard play and forced some turnovers," SC coach Joe Wagner said. "We didn't handle it well, which is surprising because we have seen it plenty of times. They forced us to panic. Forty-seven points won't get it done."
