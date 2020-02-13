Events postponed
Michigan City’s gymnastics meet at Crown Point on Thursday was postponed due to weather conditions. It will be made up at 6 p.m. on Feb, 28. Thursday’s Marquette boys basketball home game with Bishop Noll was postponed and will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
RRSN airing LP regional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Saturday’s Class 4A La Porte Girls Basketball Regional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com with video. The broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. Crown Point and Penn meet at 10 a.m., followed by La Porte versus Munster at roughly 11:45. RRSN will also air Saturday’s championship at 7. All three games will have video.
LP selling regional tickets
Tickets for Saturday’s girls basketball regional at La Porte High School are on sale in the Athletics office all week during the school day. Individual session tickets are $8 and a full tournament ticket is $10. Slicers fans are encouraged to use the F Street lot, enter at Door 23, and adhere to the designated seating areas reserved for La Porte supporters. Penn and Crown Point will play at 10 a.m. followed by the Slicers and Munster at about 11:45. The championship is at 7 p.m.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Tuesday. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams.
Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway Gift Card on the scratch card.
The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
Clippers’ Paul George fined $35,000 for criticizing referees
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers $35,000 on Thursday, two days after he was critical of the officiating after his team lost to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The NBA said George was fined those comments, and noted that the amount of the fine “also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.”
This marks at least the fifth time George has been fined in his career for such comments, and this came with the stiffest fine – topping the $25,000 he was docked on two other occasions.
George pointed out the Clippers were called for eight more fouls than Philadelphia n the 76ers’ 110-103 win at home, referring to that disparity as “home-court cooking.”
NASCAR renames championship trophy after France family
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trophy awarded to NASCAR’s champion will be called the Bill France Cup beginning this season.
The renaming is a tribute to Bill France Sr, who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who elevated the sport to national prominence as chairman from 1972 to 2003.
“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” said Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO. “My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world.”
The Bill France Cup was created by Jostens and maintains the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy. It features outlines of the 24 NASCAR Cup Series racetracks that comprise the 2020 schedule.
The trophy design will be updated as the race schedule changes and new tracks become part of the Cup Series schedule.
MLB proceeds with new rule changes for 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball went ahead with its planned rules changes for this season, including the requirement a pitcher must face at least three batters or end the half-inning, unless he is hurt.
The changes were agreed to by MLB and the players’ association last March 8, subject to the study of a joint committee. The three-batter minimum will start in spring training games on March 12.
There were 2,162 pitching appearances of three batters or fewer last year, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, but 1,471 of them finished with the end of a half-inning or a game.
The active roster limit will increase by one to 26 from opening day through Aug. 31, will drop from 40 to 28 through the end of the regular season and return to 26 for the postseason. Each team may have a maximum 13 pitchers through Aug. 31 and during the postseason, and 14 from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season.
Position players are prohibited from pitching through the ninth inning unless the player’s team is winning or losing by six or more runs when he takes the mound.
