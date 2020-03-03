Boys
Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional
New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44
Wheeler;0;15;14;15;—;44
New Prairie;15;18;19;13;—;65
WHEELER
Ethan Credit 0-0 0-0 0, Jalen Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Leckrone 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Reif 3-3 2-3 9, Austin Goodrich 1-1 0-1 2, Cole Kostbade 7-12 2-5 17, Luke Klimczak 2-2 0-4 6, Carson Grabek 0-4 0-0 0, Dylan Radinsky 2-11 0-0 6, Drake Simatovich 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Aidan Colson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals — 16-36 6-15 44.
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 1-4 0-0 3, Tanner Moreno 1-2 4-4 7, Chase Ketterer 2-6 0-0 5, David Swanson 0-1 0-0 0, Grady Lapczynski 1-2 0-0 2, Rylan McBride 2-4 2-2 7, Devin Szalay 3-6 1-2 6, Braydon Flagg 7-13 2-2 18, Hunter Smith 4-5 0-1 8, Jackson White 1-5 0-0 3, Jacob Meyers 0-2 0-0 0, Michael Ekovich 2-2 1-1 5. Totals — 24-57 10-12 65.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 6-17 (Radinsky 2-10, Klimczak 2-2, Kostbade 1-4, Reif 1-1); New Prairie 7-21 (Flagg 2-6, Daniels 1-3, Moreno 1-2, Ketterer 1-1, McBride 1-2, White 1-5, Swanson 0-1, Lapczynski 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Reif 6 (W); Szalay 10 (NP). Assists: Kostbade 3 (W); Moreno 4 (NP), Flagg 4 (NP). Steals: Radinsky (W); Flagg 2 (NP). Blocks: Reif (W), Kostbade (W); None (NP). Team fouls: Wheeler 10, New Prairie 16.
