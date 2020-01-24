MORGAN TOWNSHIP – Well, that didn’t take long.
Faith Biggs knocked down a baseline jumper.
Biggs swished a corner 3.
Olivia Marks stole the ball and made a layup.
Amber Wolf splashed a 3.
In the span of two minutes, South Central had all but officially punched its ticket into today’s Porter County Conference finals with a Mike Tyson-type flurry.
“That’s a big thing we’ve preached, get out and go, get some shots up, rebound,” coach Wes Bucher said after the 64-27 rout. “The last six, seven games actually, we’ve been doing that, and it’s breeding success. Strap up your boots and play as hard as you can. I was really proud of the effort on the defensive end.”
By the time LaCrosse managed to get on the board via a Morgan Wozniak putback with five seconds left in the first quarter, the defending champion Satellites (15-6) had already run off the game’s initial 14 points.
It never got any closer as S.C.’s superior size, speed, depth and scoring ability overwhelmed the Tigers.
“We can’t replicate that in practice,” LaCrosse coach Chris McGowen said. “I think we were actually scared at times. We were a little shell-shocked.”
The Satellites moved on to meet Morgan Township, a 44-37 winner over South Central on Dec. 10, in tonight’s championship at Hebron. The Cherokees are coached by Bucher’s predecessor Rick Budka.
“It feels good to know we’re going back,” Bucher said. “We respect everybody we play, especially in the tournament. We’ve set some ambitious goal. Some, we haven’t been able to reach, some, we’ve gotten ourselves in the position we need to be in to have a chance to reach them. We’ve done a good job of not looking so far in the future that we can’t finish what we have in the present.”
Abbie Tomblin topped another balanced offensive showing for S.C. with 15 points, 10 of them coming in the second quarter, when she knocked down a pair of 3s. After summer surgery for a torn labrum, the offensive end of her game is rounding into shape to match her dependable effort on defense.
“I was upset I wouldn’t be back in time for the season,” Tomblin said. “I was fully released with no restrictions, but I didn’t have a chance to play over the summer, so that set me back a little bit. The shoulder feels fine now. Sometimes, it’s sore, but it’s just a mindset. I couldn’t do it without our great team and coaches.”
Biggs added 11 points and had a highlight reel play in the third period when she blocked a shot, retrieved it and flipped an outlet pass to Tomblin for a layup. She also snagged four steals as did Tomblin contributing to a dozen first-half Tigers turnovers.
“They have good post players, so our goal was to make it as difficult as we can on their guards,” Bucher said.
“I think we made their guards dribble the ball more than they wanted to.”
Also for the Satellites, Amber Wolf posted 13 points and seven rebounds and Marks nabbed 10 boards, pacing a dominant performance on the backboards. Elle Kimmel also connected on a pair of 3s for Central, which had seven treys for the game.
Claire Garwood led LaCrosse (7-12) with 10 points.
“It was all in the start,” McGowen said. “If we had gotten a good start, we could’ve built a little confidence and held our own. We played hard, but there’s still another gear, a competitive spirit, that we’re a little lacking.”
S.C. edged Hebron 53-52 in a thriller.
“That’s the most fun basketball game I’ve ever been in,” Tomblin said.
