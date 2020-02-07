MICHIGAN CITY — Trinity Thompson simply couldn't contain her emotions.
As the waning seconds ticked off in Michigan City's hard-fought 53-44 sectional semifinal victory over Plymouth on Friday, Thompson held the ball, then proceeded to let out some joyous screams while celebrating with her teammates when the final buzzer went off.
The junior had every right to be elated. She and her Wolves' teammates advanced to the sectional final after overcoming an 11-point, second-quarter deficit, and finishing the game on a monumental 14-5 run to claim a spot in today's Class 4A Michigan City Sectional final. The Wolves avenged a 50-45 loss to the Pilgrims early in the season.
“We're a team that went 9-13 in the regular season and they beat us by five in the regular season,” Thompson said. “So when you look at that, most teams aren't expecting you to come in and get this far. Just the fact my team was here and everybody was in sync and that's how we won, it meant so much. I couldn't help but be excited.”
After it was tied 39-39 early in the fourth quarter, City (11-13) seized command, fueled by stingy defense and hustle.
It tallied seven straight points to go ahead 46-39 with 2:30 left after Katelyn Halfacre's pair of free throws. The Wolves never let Plymouth (12-11) get closer than four the rest of the way, converting enough free throws to seal it. City held the Pilgrims to only eight points in the fourth quarter, outscoring it 14-8.
“Defensively we played pretty darn well,” Wolves coach Mike Megyese said. “(Claire) Tanner scored nine of their last 10 points of the first half. We told them, 'You can't let her shoot the ball. She's too good.' We adjusted in the second half and said, 'We do not want Tanner to shoot that basketball in the second half. Take her out of the equation.'”
Tanner nailed three 3-pointers in less than a three-minute span to give the visitors a 25-14 lead with 2:01 to go before the break. She had a mere two points in the second stanza.
"Jaden Smallwood was the one who shut down Tanner in the second half," Megyese said. "She's our defensive stopper."
Plymouth used effective shooting and solid team play to never trail in the first stanza and clung to a 26-21 advantage at intermission. Then, midway through the third, City's trapping defense gave the Pilgrims issues and forced several turnovers to turn the tide of the game. It erased a 36-30 deficit with 2:36 remaining in the period, tying it 36-36 on Thompson's basket with 1:11 left. The Wolves were ahead 39-36 heading to the last quarter.
“We're very energetic, so when all of our energy is up and we're all in sync, there's nothing you can really do because we're in good spirits the whole game,” Thompson said. “Our energy never changed. Usually we're kind of up and down. We took no breaks. That's what helped us a lot.”
Halfacre earned a team-best 22 points, while Thompson earned 18 points and was a major difference maker on the glass. The Wolves' duo was particularly critical in the last quarter and a half, on both ends of the court.
“Those two are something else,” Megyese said. “We've got a lot of role players. We've got a lot of sophomores and juniors. We have no seniors. It's easy to say, 'Stop Katelyn and Trinity,' it's another thing to actually do it. That's all them. I'm so proud of them. They're great players.”
A'Syah Lemons, Ariana Lemons and Sativa Santana also provided key contributions all night for City.
The Pilgrims’ Alaina Clady notched 13 points, and Tanner and Mary Kate Flynn scored 11 apiece.
The Wolves face La Porte (17-7) in the final at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. City fell 62-28 to the Slicers in the regular season on Jan. 24 in La Porte.
Still, the Wolves were ecstatic to punch their ticket to the sectional final and meet the Slicers again.
“They're an excellent team,” Megyese said. “We need to play better defense and not let them score 62 points like they did last time. And it's tough playing at La Porte. They're pretty good in their home gym. We're in our home gym now and hopefully that will give us an advantage. I mean this from the bottom of my heart, we really believe in our conference. We believe in the Duneland Athletic Conference and we know one of us is going to the regional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.