NORTH JUDSON — Joe Wagner always preaches, 'The amount of seconds is how many dribbles you have.'
So prior to Friday's last play in a sectional semifinal when there were 2.7 seconds left in double overtime, the South Central coach told Zack Christy, 'You've got like two, three dribbles.'
S.C.'s senior heeded his advice well.
Trailing by two, the Satellites had to go the length of the court in just under three ticks, so Christy received the inbounds pass near midcourt on the move and dribbled the ball twice on the right sideline. He then released a running, 3-pointer from the right wing just beyond the 3-point arc and miraculously banked in the buzzer beater, sending South Central to the sectional final with a crazy 54-53 win over Hebron in the Class 2A North Judson Sectional.
"I took two dribbles and got as far as I could," Christy said. "I work on that shot sometimes when we're like dribbling around. I definitely didn't think it was going in, but it did. I think everyone could tell by the look on my face that I was very surprised. It was shocking."
The Satellites (11-12) regrouped after Rhyker Schatz's layup put the Hawks (15-8) ahead two with four seconds remaining in the second OT, 53-51. S.C. then called timeout with 2.7 seconds to go to set up the last play. Hebron even followed with a timeout of its own to set its defense, but Christy's heroics made that moot. It appeared like Christy might have released the shot after the buzzer, but the referee closest to the play originally ruled it good. Then after the three officials briefly consulted with each other, it was confirmed good.
“It's disappointing that somebody has to lose that game,” Wagner said. “I feel bad for Hebron. I have no idea if it was good or not, but at the end of the day, the official raises his arms and that's what they called. We don't have instant replay in high school. We've had enough breaks that have gone against us in the last three years. You know what, we'll take it.”
The last-second shot set off a crazy celebration as the Satellites students rushed the court after it was finally ruled good. But they had to be waved onto the floor by S.C. players because they were still in disbelief.
“I didn't know what to think,” Christy said. “Everyone comes running at me, my jaw just dropped. It was awesome.”
Wagner added they don't really practice that play much, so it really came down to the players performing when the time came.
"It was something I drew up and they executed it to a tee and we were able to make it happen," he said.
The Satellites trailed most of the way, including by as much as seven midway through the third quarter, but clawed back. They were down 32-25 midway through the period, but hung tough and eventually tied it 45-45 with 57 seconds left in regulation on Trent Hudspeth's third 3-pointer of the night. The Hawks followed by calling a timeout with 8.7 seconds remaining to set up a final play, but Reece Marrs's driving basket missed with four seconds left, and Jake Friel's last-second, contested putback was off the mark to force the first overtime, 45-45.
Both teams scuffled to score in the opening OT. S.C. scored first on a basket to take its first lead since it went ahead 8-7 late in the first quarter. Marrs then knotted the contest again after his pair of free throws with two minutes to go in the first extra period. Later, like the end of regulation, Hebron had the ball at the end of the opening OT with a chance to win, however, Friel's 10-foot jumper in the lane was short in the waning seconds to invoke a second overtime.
That extra session was back and forth and the Hawks went ahead 51-48 with two minutes remaining. S.C. answered by closing the contest on a pivotal 6-2 run. Brendan Carr's three-point play ignited the spurt with 1:35 left and tied it again, 51-51. Hebron followed by holding the ball until it scored on Schatz's late layup off a driving Friel's pass. That set the stage for Christy's dramatics.
The Satellites, who avenged a 64-51 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 10, advanced to their first sectional final in 10 years, when they lost to Triton, 46-43. They also earned the Porter County Conference Keg, a traveling trophy that circulates among the conference teams.
Hudspeth paced S.C. with 15 points, including three treys, while Carr and Brady Glisic scored 13 apiece. Christy followed with nine.
"Trent's been on the hunt," Wagner said. "He's much improved defensively. He shot it real well. He averages about eight points a game, so he doubled his points and came through for us. Brendan was much more physical. Two months ago against these guys, he kind of got it taken to him a little bit, the quickness bothered him. Tonight, he was much more physical, he wanted that ball in the second half."
South Central also clamped down defensively in the overtimes, limiting Hebron to eight points.
"We play pretty hard defensively and we're pretty dialed in defensively," Wagner said. "So when you do that every day, it's kind of your DNA."
After going to the bench with two fouls late in the first period, S.C. was playing without Carr, its 6-foot-8 forward, for the rest of the opening half. That helped Hebron build a first-half cushion and push it to seven with just over three minutes left in the third. Carr returned after the break and was a difference maker. He tallied all of his points in the second stanza and was a disruptor defensively in the paint.
“Once Brendan came back in the second half, he really took control,” Christy said. “He really picked us all up. He was the biggest part of our victory. And especially on the defensive end as well.”
Friel guided Hebron with a game-high 17 points, and Ethan Drook also reached double figures with 12.
“Our kids played hard, they battled,” Hebron coach Mike Grennes said. “I couldn't be more proud of the way my kids played. I'm real frustrated over the way it ended. I've had about 15 people come up and tell me the situation it was.”
The Satellites meet LaVille (18-6) in Saturday’s sectional final at 6 p.m. The Lancers routed Boone Grove 59-41 in Friday’s nightcap. S.C. didn’t play LaVille in the regular season.
"We still have work to do," Wagner said. "We're not done."
