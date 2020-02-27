One of the best qualities of gymnastics is it’s a sport where an athlete’s success isn’t just measured against an opponent, it’s measured against themselves.
“I’ve learned so much that I never thought I would,” Alexis Reynolds said. “I could barely do a back walkover when I came. I knew about beam and floor, but I didn’t even know what vault and bars were.”
Less than three months since then, the Michigan City senior will be competing in one of those events as part of the Wolves vault lineup for Saturday’s Chesterton Sectional.
“Never, ever,” Reynolds said of imagining she’d be a sectional participant.
Her background consisted of a session at the old Platinum Gymnastics location when she was 6 or 7.
“Our parents put (four of us) in it on a whim for something to do with our time,” Reynolds said. “We pretty much just ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and hopped on the trampoline. I was intrigued with it. I was flexible, so I was able to move up a little bit more than the others. It was just expensive, so we couldn’t afford to do it any more.”
Reynolds went on to play volleyball and tennis. A varsity singles player in tennis last season, she was primarily a JV player as a junior in volleyball, so she decided to go a different direction with sports her senior year.
“I’ve always loved sports,” she said. “I was never one who was considered the best, but I always participated. I enjoyed volleyball, but it just wasn’t for me anymore. I wanted to try something new that actually makes me happy.”
With a limited number of gymnasts returning to the team this season, Wolves coach Ashley Koza issued an open invitation to any and all newcomers who might want to give the sport a try.
“She is such a bright light on our team, and is always encouraging others and making everyone laugh,” Loza said of Reynolds. “She is one of our team captains)along with senior Krista Bendix and junior Kylie Harrison). Alexis never hesitates to push past her comfort zone and compete to support her team. We are lucky to have her on our team this year. She is an incredibly dedicated and hard worker.”
Reynolds has peaked with an 8.05 on vault and hopes to top that in the sectional.
“I’m nervous,” she said. “Even though we’ve only been doing it for some months and have three people who have done gymnastics before, to have a team score that was even close to La Porte’s was amazing. Even if we don’t win everything, we still have the team to go back to. We’re high-energy, we’re loud. We bring a joy and spirit to the gym. It’s not just the gymnastics. You have to have all of that to go with it. I’m proud to be a part of the team.”
In addition to Reynolds, classmate Armani Torrance-Worlds, another Wolves rookie, will be in City’s floor exercise rotation, coming a long way in a short time in the event.
“Armani has been one of our top contenders all season, and is another incredibly hard-working and dedicated young lady,” Koza said. “She has struggled with confidence and pushing past her comfort zone, but has shown incredible progress this year and we could not be more proud of her. She is one who remains calm, and the other girls really feed off of her quiet confidence once she has pushed past that initial doubt that she may have. At practice, she is often working quietly by herself to try and better herself and her skills in any way that she can. She has gained a lot of skill and confidence on the floor exercise and has gotten skills that take girls just getting into the sport months if not years to get.”
In a season that’s been all about improvement and attitude, Koza appreciates the senior pair’s positive presence.
“Both of these young ladies are leaders,” she said. “They are the epitome’ of perseverance and watching them push past their comfort zones to become the best that they can be, not only for themselves, but for the team as well, has been so rewarding as a coach. These ladies will go far and succeed in whatever they put their minds to in the future. I am proud to call them my gymnasts.”
