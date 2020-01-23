HEBRON – Offense, particularly outside shooting, has been a trouble point for South Central this season.
Don’t tell that to LaCrosse, which was wearing the singe marks at halftime of Thursday’s Porter County Conference tournament quarterfinal in which the red-hot Satellites (5-7) burned the Tigers to the tune of 45 points, including eight 3-pointers in building a 26-point lead.
“Actually, I have no idea,” said Trent Smoker, who bottomed five 3s in the first half alone on his way to a career-best 20 points in the 75-37 rout. “It’s the first time I’ve worn a head band. They left me open and I knocked them down. I felt good. Shooting’s contagious like that.”
Smoker had a personal run of nine points in the second quarter with a pair of treys bookending a steal/and one. LaCrosse (2-10) had no answer inside for 6-foot-8 Brendan Carr, who racked up a double-double in the first half alone. With the Tigers forced to come out of the zone in the second half, Carr picked up where he left off in the third quarter with 10 more points, the SC margin swelling to 43 (68-25).
“I loved it,” Carr said after finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds. “It was man to man, one on one. Nobody was scraping as hard on the ball. I’ve been struggling with finishing. Coach (Joe Wagner) watched film Tuesday and we worked on it.”
The Satellites exceeded their high water scoring mark for the season (70) early in the fourth quarter, when the starters took off the last 4:44. It finished 10 of 20 from deep, far above its 28 percent arc accuracy entering the game.
“I’m a big believer in basketball karma,” Wagner said. “The harder you cut and do things, it eventually pays off. We moved the ball inside-out, made the extra pass and we hit shots. We just had a lot of rhythm. I said at one point in the first half, this is as many 3s as we’ve made all year. I’ve been saying it, we have capable shooters. I seem to do it all the time in practice. We expected them to come out in a zone and we’ve worked on it all week.”
LaCrosse coach Preston Frame knew it was going to be a long night when SC came out hot, racing to a 16-1 lead.
“That was unexpected,” Frame said of the Satellites’ shooting display. “We had to pick our poison.
We tried to contain the big kid (Carr) and it didn’t work out. We had to do man and they did damage then as well.”
South Central always brings its lunch pail defensively, so Wagner was happy to see his club put together a complete game.
“We defend pretty hard, so it’s nice to have the backing from the offense,” he said. “That’s how you build big leads. In order to be the team we want to be, we’ve got to have that lockdown defense on one end and good offense on the other.”
The Satellites advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, where they will meet the Washington Township, which whipped Westville 63-41.
Jevon France sparked the Blackhawks (5-9) to a 16-10 lead early in the second quarter, but the Senators (7-4) outscored Westville 35-11 over the rest of the half and the third period to seize control.
The Blackhawks’ Josh DeChantal was limited by sprained ankle before exiting the game for good in the third quarter, when he hopped to the bench on one foot.
Washington also bested Westville on Dec. 21, 54-43. Visit www.heraldargus.com for a full report on the Westville game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.