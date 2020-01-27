La PORTE — Fresh off a spirited, lopsided victory over Michigan City on Friday, and having to play again early on Saturday afternoon, it was understandable if La Porte was a little lethargic.
Facing an improved and aggressive South Bend Riley team, a possible sectional opponent, the Slicers knew the task wasn’t easy.
But La Porte broke open a close contest midway through the fourth quarter, using durable defense against the Wildcats to distance itself for a 54-43 win at Slicer Gym.
“We knew we had to come back with lots of energy after last night,” the Slicers’ Nyla Asad said. “It was a very emotional game, a rivalry game, we all played hard. So, coming into today, having lots of energy was very important.”
Ryin Ott registered 17 points and seven rebounds for La Porte (13-7), while Asad scored 14 and had four assists. Kayla Jones added eight points, all in the fourth, including two pivotal 3-pointers.
After erasing a 13-point, second-quarter deficit, Riley (10-10) responded, eventually tying it 35-35 early in the fourth.
From there, the Slicers reeled off a 13-4 run, including two Jones 3-pointers and Asad’s three-point play to extend the lead back to nine at 48-39 with just over three minutes left. Riley never got closer than seven the rest of the game, as La Porte sealed the contest with free throws.
“We had our most emotional game of the year really, it’s always against Michigan City, then we’ve got to come back and it seemed like 12 hours later and play the next game, which is good experience for a team,” Slicers coach Rob Walker said. “We’re trying to get them ready for the big tournament. I knew we were going to be a little sluggish, it’s just the way it is. We were a little sluggish, but I like how we bounced back in the fourth quarter.”
The Slicers, who employed a full-court press at times, forced 18 turnovers and held the visitors to just 25 percent shooting.
“We were trapping and going for the steal, but making sure we got back when we needed to, because we were a little tired and weren’t getting back quick enough,” Asad said. “We just really had to adjust, take a timeout, regroup, and make sure we executed that.”
La Porte’s defensive pressure, combined with the spurt to begin the fourth, powered the team. Jones was crucial during the game-changing run to start the last period, despite dealing with foul trouble.
“She’s grown up so much as a player,” Walker said. “Before when she had four fouls, she would put her head down. She came off that bench and hit those threes when she had four fouls. She didn’t get her fifth foul.”
The Slicers’ Lauren Pollock and Ott combined for 10 blocks, with Pollock leading the way with six.
“Wow, 10 blocks together, we’ve got the swat sisters,” Walker said. “Ryin Ott played well. Nyla Asad played well. Ryin did a good job holding Jazmen Watts down to 14 points. She’s had some 30-point games this year. That’s one of the better Riley teams you’re going to see of recent memory.”
The 6-foot-3 Pollock also snagged seven rebounds, and Ott added four steals. Alanti Biggers earned seven boards and three assists.
The Wildcats’ Watts recorded 14 points, while Imani Owens followed with 11.
The Slicers shot 16 more free throws than Riley and finished 18-for-23. They made all nine of their attempts in the last period.
La Porte built a 28-15 cushion at the halfway point of the second, its biggest lead until that point, before the Wildcats rallied to make it interesting late in the third.
After dropping three straight games, the Slicers have now won their last two.
There was no junior varsity game, because Riley didn’t have enough JV players due to injuries.
