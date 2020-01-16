La PORTE — Even though Ashton Jackson's only a freshman, La Porte wrestling coach Louie Kuzdas has high aspirations for his talented ninth-grader this season.
“He's had a pretty decent season so far, but we're just trying to get into his head, 'We're aiming high, we're aiming high,'” Kuzdas said. “Semistate or better is what we're shooting for for his first season of high school. Those are realistic goals for us.”
The diminutive Jackson showed his tremendous potential onWednesday night, capturing a pin just 54 seconds into his match to begin the contest at 106 pounds. While Jackson shined, the Slicers' team couldn't hold a slim late lead, giving up six total pins on the night, to falter 43-32 to visiting Portage in a highly-competitive Duneland Athletic Conference match.
“We thought we were going to be battling and sure enough we were,” Kuzdas said. “It's been our story all year long, with either one match to go, or two matches to go, and it's one- or two-point differences. And the last two matches went the opposite way. That's still not a bad performace for us.”
To start off the contest, Jackson dispatched Miles Conrad by pin in less than a minute.
“I'm just grinding,” Jackson said. “Keep going to every practice, showing up to morning runs, just non-stop wrestling. I'm going to get to the semistate one way or another.”
Kuzdas thinks Jackson has improved most since the start of the campaign with standing up on the mat competing.
“He's getting better on his feet,” he said. “A lot more motion. His shots and his takedowns are getting better. And then, he's got pressure on top.”
While being in the lowest weight class, Jackson usually weighs around 104, so maintaining his weight isn't a major chore, though giving up as many as four pounds to opponents at that size sometimes presents a challenge.
“I eat healthy, eat enough to where I'm not too undersized,” he said. “I don't really have to worry about being overweight. Sometimes those kids have a lot of strength on me, so it gives me a little bit of a disadvantage."
La Porte (15-8, 2-4) erased a huge 28-6 deficit to take a 32-31 lead with two matches left. The Indians (13-6, 3-3) responded with a pair of pins, though, to claim the match. Cory Hill and Damari Dancy both tallied first-period pins in the 220- and 285-pound weight classes, respectively, to seal the win.
“Obviously, when you give up pins, you give up the most points you can with six,” Kuzdas said. “When you get to battling and the competition level we're dealing with on a regular basis, pins are hard to come by. The lack of experience hinders us a little bit, but we're almost through a full season, so there shouldn't be any excuses from here on out.”
Besides Jackson, the Slicers' Jerome Trae Anderson, Matt Neff and Jaden Browder all notched pins. Tyson Nisley also recorded a technical fall.
With La Porte down 28-6, Nisley easily beat Tyler Herring 19-4 in the 145 weight class. The senior held a comfortable 12-3 advantage after the second period. At 152, Anderson followed by pinning Stephan Sulivan just 35 seconds into his match, while Neff defeated Tylee Swopes by fall in the third period. La Porte's Jamaal Salary lost a grueling overtime match, 6-5, to Isaac Hegwood at 160, followed by Jaden Browder (170) pinning Tre White midway through the third to pull the Slicers within 31-29 with three matches remaining.
"Jaden Browder is having a season right now," Kuzdas said. "He's getting better as the season's going on. He's just an athlete and sometimes athleticism is hard to beat, along with his strength and how quick he is."
Collin Bergquist then outlasted the Indians' Christian D'Antonio 7-6 to give his squad a brief 32-31 advantage before Portage claimed the last two contests to pull away.
With the DAC Meet at Valparaiso on Saturday and the sectional just a little over two weeks away, the Slicers are striving to be grappling their best come tournament time.
“Right now, we're starting to prepare for that sectional match coming up on the first of February,” Kuzdas said. “From here to then, obviously, we're trying to get better every day.”
La Porte’s junior varsity dropped a 45-33 decision.
Portage 43, La Porte 32
The Slicers' Ashton Jackson, Jerome Trae Anderson, Matt Neff, and Jaden Browder had pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.