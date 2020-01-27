MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova at St. John's;5:30 p.m.;FS1
Texas A&M at Tennessee;5:30 p.m.;SECN
Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth;6 p.m.;CBSSN
Florida State at Virginia;6 p.m.;ESPN
Mississippi State at Florida;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Southern Methodist at Cincinnati;6 p.m.;ESPNEWS
Michigan at Nebraska;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Miami;7 p.m.;ACCN
Purdue at Rutgers;7 p.m.;BTN
Georgia at Missouri;7:30 p.m.;SECN
Butler at Georgetown;8 p.m.;CBSSN
Pittsburgh at Duke;8 p.m.;ESPN
Auburn at Mississippi;8 p.m.;ESPNU
Utah State at Wyoming;10 p.m.;ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa State at Baylor;7:30 p.m.;FS1
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Miami;6:30 p.m.;TNT
LA Clippers at LA Lakers;9 p.m.;TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Ottawa at Buffalo;6 p.m.;NHLN
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;2 a.m.;ESPN2
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (taped);1 p.m.;ESPNU
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;6 p.m.;TENNIS
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;8 p.m.;ESPN2
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m. (Wednesday);ESPN2
