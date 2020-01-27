MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova at St. John's;5:30 p.m.;FS1

Texas A&M at Tennessee;5:30 p.m.;SECN

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth;6 p.m.;CBSSN

Florida State at Virginia;6 p.m.;ESPN

Mississippi State at Florida;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Southern Methodist at Cincinnati;6 p.m.;ESPNEWS

Michigan at Nebraska;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Miami;7 p.m.;ACCN

Purdue at Rutgers;7 p.m.;BTN

Georgia at Missouri;7:30 p.m.;SECN

Butler at Georgetown;8 p.m.;CBSSN

Pittsburgh at Duke;8 p.m.;ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi;8 p.m.;ESPNU

Utah State at Wyoming;10 p.m.;ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa State at Baylor;7:30 p.m.;FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Miami;6:30 p.m.;TNT

LA Clippers at LA Lakers;9 p.m.;TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Ottawa at Buffalo;6 p.m.;NHLN

TENNIS

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;2 a.m.;ESPN2

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (taped);1 p.m.;ESPNU

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;6 p.m.;TENNIS

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;8 p.m.;ESPN2

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m. (Wednesday);ESPN2

Email: jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @jack_parodi

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.