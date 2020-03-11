The clock is winding in a close basketball game. A player hits a shot as the buzzer goes off and the officials rule it was released in time and counts.
Would it help the game officials if the backboard was equipped with lights that came on simultaneous to the scoreboard going to triple zeroes?
"In a situation like that, where you're looking at the clock and seeing when the shot was released, 99 percent of the time, it's going to help," official Larry Babcock said. "I've worked college basketball, I've worked pro basketball, I've learned how to use it to my advantage."
By coincidence, Babcock was on the Region Sports Network broadcast of Friday's Class 2A North Judson Sectional semifinal game between South Central and Hebron in which Zack Christy's 3-pointer at the end of double overtime was ruled good even though it appeared to have been released after the buzzer.
"I've had that happen to me and I can tell you I go the locker room praying I got the call right," Babcock said. "Ninety-eight percent of our tournament guys take it more seriously than people realize. It eats at you. I almost quit officiating over a call like that."
Hebron coach Mike Grennes has channeled his post-game frustration into an effort to help limit the chances of a similar scenario happening to anybody else.
"Indiana high school basketball's supposed to be the best in the country," Grennes said. "Why don't we do things to help them get it right, to help them make a better decision. The lights would be a tool that would help with their field of vision."
Grennes and Hebron Athletics Director John Steinhilber, a member of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee, are in the process of gathering input from local athletic administrators, fellow coaches and even officials on the subject. They're checking with schools to see, first of all, if they have lighted backboards, and if they don't, are they in favor of the idea of having them. They've also reached out to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on the topic, and the early feedback has been positive to where Grennes could see the possibility of formulating a proposal that would require any school that hosts a post-season tournament to have the lights.
"I vote yes. For sure," said Michigan City coach Tom Wells, whose school hosts Saturday's 4A regional. "Hosting a sectional is a big deal. You can not use ‘cost’ as an excuse. I would even argue that tournament hosts should have at least single-view video replay at hand. At the end of the day, these games are really important for a lot of people. Let's get it right! Put the four, five, six officials in charge."
Four La Porte County coaches who responded to the email question backed the idea with a fifth, Marquette, presumably in support of it since the school installed the lights three years ago.
"We thought it was a good idea as a sectional host," Assistant Director of Athletics Brad Collignon said.
South Central coach Joe Wagner backs the idea, stipulating that the installation come with a stipend from the IHSAA to help defer costs.
"I think it is obviously beneficial for schools to have backboard lights, not only to make the correct call but to help protect high school officials who do not get paid enough for the scrutiny they endure in these situations due to human error, particularly on social media," Wagner said. "Everyone has the ability to see instant replay now at games because of cell phones, but officials do not? Obviously, cost is a factor. If no instant replay, which is probably way too expensive, then the next step would be backboard lights to make things easier."
John Haggard, S.C.'s Director of Athletics, received an estimate of $7,150 for four locker room clocks, two clocks over the backboards and lights without installation.
"I would like to have all of them eventually, but it's going to come down to price," Haggard said. "If I want the corporation to pay for something, it's like five years out."
An estimate listed on the Porter Backboards website priced the lights at about $500 per backboard with the scoreboard synchronizer another $500. Include installation and it's in the $2,500 ball park.
"Backboard lights are definitely a big plus for host sites," Westville boys coach and Director of Athletics Drew Eubank said. "If the state were to require the lights, the $500 or so it would cost to install would easily be offset by concessions coming in during the sectional week. Plus you have to hire an electrician to install it, so you could probably change my $500 to $1,500, but it's still not a huge cost when you figure in the concessions you are bringing in over the four days."
Both Eubank and LaCrosse coach Preston Frame caution that the backboard lights are not a fail-safe. Merrillville has backboard lights and a hotly-debated good call was made on a buzzer shot that was clearly after the horn.
"Human error is always going to be a part of our game," Eubank said. "If it isn't a buzzer beater, it will be something else. The only argument against it that you could make would be that it has happened with lights in the past, but there really is no argument that it could hurt in any way. I have probably coached in 150 or so games with backboard lights and I do not think I have seen a single malfunction of the lights."
Frame isn't opposed to the backboard lights, but also advocates a replay process.
"It still isn’t the best solution. It doesn’t guarantee 100 percent accuracy," Frame said. "You can’t possibly see the lights and release of a shot at the same time. The obvious choice is to get a simple replay system in place for that situation. That’s the only way to guarantee you get the call right."
That, however, brings in an additional cost and the logistics of having a replay operator from the host school or, if the host is involved in the game, by a neutral person or an alternate official.
"Replay is great. I've had it for college football and baseball, and I absolutely love it," Babcock said. "But again it becomes a money thing. Why not have an alternate official, too? The lights certainly wouldn't hurt, but I think the bigger issue at North Judson is actually the horn. They have an old scoreboard and when it gets loud in there, you can't hear it."
Whatever the solution, fellow official Ryan Labis, who will be working Saturday's Class A Regional at Triton (which, like Michigan City, does have scoreboard lights), is behind 'anything that would help officials.'
"As a high school official, no one wants to make the wrong call, especially at the end of a game," Labis said. "Many times, they are split-second decisions... People have to realize that officials on TV all have video replay and we do not. They make a mistake on TV, they look at the monitor or they go to the command center and get it right. We do not have that luxury."
Hebron has other elements they would like to see considered in the process, but the backboard lights is the first priority.
"Baby steps," Grennes said. "We know there are no guarantees, but it's a tool to assist them in doing their job."
