Radtke leaving NP football
Russ Radtke is leaving New Prairie to become the football coach at Portage. His hiring was made official by Portage on Monday. Radtke was 78-20 in eight seasons at New Prairie, winning four sectionals, a regional and a semistate. Follow the Herald Argus and News-Dispatch websites for updates. “Coach Radtke’s experience and proven success could not be overlooked,” Portage Athletics Director Fred Joseph said in a statement. “We believe Coach Radtke embodies the very essence of Portage High School and its community, with an emphasis on instilling the virtues of Loyalty, Pride and Dedication (LDP). Coach Radtke has managed to foster and cultivate a winning mentality everywhere he’s been, as evident with his accolades.”
LP selling regional tickets
Tickets for Saturday’s girls basketball regional at La Porte High School are on sale in the Athletics office all week during the school day. Individual session tickets are $8 and a full tournament ticket is $10. Slicers fans are encouraged to use the F Street lot, enter at Door 23, and adhere to the designated seating areas reserved for La Porte supporters. Penn and Crown Point will play at 10 a.m. followed by the Slicers and Munster at about noon. The championship is at 7 p.m.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player.
Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand.
New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original.
For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
Slicers dispatch Kougars
La Porte’s boys basketball team downed Kankakee Valley 78-61 on the road Saturday. Garrott Ott-Large poured in 30 points for the Slicers (9-9), and younger brother Grant Ott-Large had 16. La Porte led 42-33 at half.
SC drops PCC game
South Central’s boys basketball team lost 66-57 to visiting Morgan Township on Thursday. Brendan Carr led the Satellites (6-10, 1-4 Porter County Conference) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Trent Hudspeth netted 13.
Cardinals soar over Marquette
Jake Tarnow had 22 points and Brit Harris 17 but East Chicago Central blew out visiting Marquette 76-58 in boys basketball Saturday. The Blazers reduced a 16-point halftime deficit to four before the Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter. Harris had four treys.
NP girls sixth at swim sectional
New Prairie’s girls swim team finished sixth in Saturday’s Penn Sectional with 125 points. Diver Savanah Keldsen was the Cougars’ top individual finisher, placing fifth with an 11-dive personal best 370.95 points. Isabel Hojnacki took eighth. Landi Newcomb won the consolation heat in the 100 butterfly, giving her ninth overall, and came in 13th in the 200 individual medley. The 400 free relay team of Laynie Baltes, Erin Johnson, Madison Waltz and Newcomb touched the wall fifth, dropping four seconds off their previous best time. Meggan Goldenstern (50 free) and Leah Williams (100 backstroke) posted personal bests.
King sweeps tri meet
South Central’s Makenna King swept all four events en route to winning the all-around competition in a gymnastics meet with La Porte at Hobart on Thursday. King posted a 9.825 on vault, a 9.625 on uneven bars, a 9.275 on floor exercise and a 9.1 on balance beam, good for a 37.825 overall.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams.
Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team. The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway Gift Card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
