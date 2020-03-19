Following today’s directive by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that all Indiana schools will be closed until May 1, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announces that this year’s IHSAA boys basketball state tournament is officially cancelled.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” said IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox. “While the association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”
Last Friday (March 13), the IHSAA announced the remaining games of the state tournament would be postponed beginning with the regional games due to the growing number of school closures.
"We've played through the wars We've never missed a year since it started," Cox said Saturday. I'd hate to think we're going to miss a year because of a virus, but that might happen. If it doesn't happen, we're all going to be sad, but we'll deal with it and move on. At the end of the day, we have to make sure the kids, fans, coaches, everyone is safe. That's the first consideration."
Any updates on the status of IHSAA-sponsored spring sports will be announced at a later time.
As always, the health and safety of IHSAA student-athletes are of utmost importance and the association continues to remind its member schools and the general public to follow the guidance of the governor and the
Indiana State Department of Health via IN.gov/coronavirus.
