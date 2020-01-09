La PORTE — For Madison Esmeyer, Tuesday was a day she's been relishing for almost two whole years.
After competing on Michigan City's varsity gymnastics team in the 2017-18 season as a freshman, she transfered to La Porte, but she still lived in Michigan City. As a result, according to Indiana High School Athletic Association rules, Esmeyer had to solely compete on the junior varsity for her whole sophomore season for the Slicers last year, despite being a varsity-level gymnast.
On Tuesday, for the first time in nearly two full years, Esmeyer competed varsity after participating entirely on the JV last season for La Porte. Not only did she compete, she thrived.
While Esmeyer and the undermanned Slicers fell 110.2-91.275 to defending state-champion Chesterton in their dual-meet opener at the La Porte fieldhouse, she was elated to start the next chapter of her gymnastics career.
“I'm really excited because I feel like I have more of a challenge and I feel like I'm kind of more involved," Esmeyer said. "Just overall, it's fun to be on varsity. On JV, I was only competing against a certain number of girls and that was pretty small. So I feel like being on the varsity really gives me a good challenge.”
Esmeyer guided the Slicers, placing third all-around (31.825). She tallied fifth on balance beam (7.725), to go along with tying for fifth on vault (8.5). She also recorded sixth on floor exercise (8.25) and seventh on uneven bars (7.35).
La Porte coach Emily Baker has witnessed Esmeyer's evolution from last season until now and has noticed a tremendous change since she's competing on the varsity.
“It's amazing,” Baker said. “You see the difference in her spirit. She's enjoying it and having a good time, interacting with the girls. She's a totally different person.”
Esmeyer herself admitted that a change in her demeanor has translated to improved performance in competitions.
“I definitely think I've been a lot more positive,” Esmeyer said. “It's helped me a lot because it kind of takes my mind off of negative stuff. Definitely on varsity I have a lot more fun because I'm with everyone and I feel included, so I tend to have a lot more fun on varsity.”
While her attitude has improved, Baker believed her best events against the Trojans were probably bars and floor.
"On her bars, she kept her feet up, she didn't stop in her bar routine, she kept flowing," she said. "She's working towards the flow of a bar routine. On her floor, she looked like she was having fun out there, she enjoyed herself and that's what it's about.”
To complement Esmeyer, the Slicers' Ella Schable posted fourth all-around (30.275). The sophomore finished seventh on floor (7.825), eighth on both vault (8.25) and bars (6.925), and ninth on beam (7.275). Freshman Rosie Korell took fifth all-around (28.975), with her best finish a seventh-place showing on beam (7.475).
Only four La Porte gymnasts competed and five were listed on its roster. Chesterton, meanwhile, had eight competitors and 15 gymnasts listed on its team.
Still, Baker remained proud of her squad's performance.
“It's an awesome starting point for the girls,” Baker said. “We're going up against the defending state champions and what else can you really ask out of them, other than to go out there and do their best. Everyone put 100 percent into it and did their best. You're going to have your hiccups. You're going to make your mistakes, but it's what you do after that.”
At the same time, Esmeyer liked the fact the Slicers enjoyed themselves, however, still approached the meet with the proper mindset.
“We definitely had a lot of fun,” she said. “We definitely did good. We did better. We had some girls competing in all of the events this time, so it was kind of everyone's first time doing a certain event that they didn't do before. So I feel like everyone definitely gained a lot of confidence and it was really fun, we were all laughing and joking the whole time, but then, we took it serious when we needed to.”
Trojans junior Mia Pak easily claimed the all-around (37.7), earning first on vault (9.725), first on bars (9.55), and first on floor (9.4). She added third on beam (9.025).
For Esmeyer, this is just the beginning of what she hopes is a special campaign. She's particularly looking forward to the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet and the sectional starting in late February.
“I'm really excited for it because I feel like by the time they come, I'm going to have more skills down and I'm going to be a lot more confident,” Esmeyer said. “I hope to learn more stuff before that happens and get my skills up.”
Chesterton 110.2, La Porte 91.275
The Slicers’ Madison Esmeyer earned third place all-around (31.825).
