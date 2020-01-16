Frozen fun at Creek Ridge

MICHIGAN CITY — For the last two months, I’ve been telling my wife I was due for new running shoes. The ones I have are nearly two years old and I got them for free. It doesn’t take a wise man to know it's time to switch them out when the soles are becoming detached and the heel-frame stabs in the back of my foot each time I put them on.
Sunday’s race at Creek Ridge County Park definitely put an end of an era to my trusty digs. During the race, mud had flooded up past the tops of my shoes, encasing my feet in cold and wet earth. The slick trails overcome by Saturday’s rain made mud stomping 100 percent unavoidable. Be it up the slippery slopes of the river bank, or trudging through the creek bed with raging waters from Trail Creek at full crest, all participants at the Frozen 5K were in for a crash course in the glories of trail running.
After all, that is the reason race director Paul Stofko puts on these trail runs throughout the year. Stofko is the man with the plan behind the Crazy Legs Racing Series (CLRS), which has events in Porter and La Porte Counties throughout the year. According to a goal written at crazylegsraceseries.org, CLRS's purpose is to “promote non-pavement races in the Northwest Indiana region through the development and management of new and existing races. At all of our events, you will experience a fun and challenging course design in a low-key atmosphere. Races will be held in parks or areas in the Lake, Porter, and La Porte Counties.”
Creek Ridge offered the perfect arena and Mother Earth the perfect conditions for an early January run in the great outdoors. As participants gathered in a flat and snow-covered area in the middle of the park, many eyes were focused down the first straight away with old-growth trees on each side of a widely-crafted pathway.
We stood and heard brief and detailed instructions on course conditions, markers and other caveats, and we were off on our two-loop delight. I quickly separated myself within the lead pack at the outset of the race. Not 50 yards in, we all jumped like deer over the standing water that begged to waterlog our shoes. Behind me I heard a few splashes from people who either didn’t quite make the jump, or were too carefree or distracted to pay attention to wet feet and 30-degree air.
Ironically, it was the inch or so of snow that perhaps added a little traction to the course in the first leg. However, as the first few turns pulled the runners into the bowels of the park, I nearly slid right into a tree. I regained my balance and tried to level my heart and lung connection to stave off any startle-induced breathing, which could slightly derail any fast start to a race. You don’t want to gas out too early in a trail run.
The trail guided us around its perimeter and up toward the entrance of the park, where we hit the pavement for some dry reprieve. The four people in front of me, with a woman and her dog at the helm, started separating ever so slightly as we approached the wooden boardwalk, which took us down to the creekbed.
I couldn’t help but visualize a slip ending in a few lost teeth as I shuffled tactically down the boardwalk. The man-made path ended abruptly as runners found themselves jumping right into the standing water and mud which had saturated the trail. Navigating around some hazardous turns, we were met by our first major hill whose face was slick and unmannered.
An event organizer strategically stood at the top of that hill sadistically recording our struggles on his phone. I’m sure he was also there to direct and assist if needed, but inexplicably I knew he was capturing the essence the “crazy legs” runners are required to have to make these events a signature of its namesake. My legs had many battles with balance and mud as I pulled myself up the hill for the first time.
We then entered the second loop. My breathing was deep, controlled and clear, but I was struggling to acquire better legs and rhythm for round two. At the halfway point I was passed by my last adversary of the morning. I saw him dart ahead and separate quickly, then switch to a maintenance pace about 20 yards ahead.
I never look back in a race, but there were enough turns that I could quickly survey the rear-view from my periphery around the corners. No one was in sight. I knew I was in sixth place, and I had little to no chance of improving or falling back in the pecking order any more than I was. I switched to maintenance pace as well and finished the race.
The finish line was simple, complete with a spotter handing out popsicle sticks and a stopwatch guy. Spectators were sparsely gathered and tired bodies walked toward the gazebo to find out age-group awards in decade increments, places one through three. On top of that, many runners were given stocking hats, meaning most runners walked away with some killer swag.
Jodie Miller and her dog placed first overall with a stellar time of 23 minutes, 7 seconds, Craig Miller was first male finisher just 13 seconds after the champion. I would be remiss if I didn’t give some press to my three fellow Milers, who all walked away with age-group awards on that perfectly cold and gray January morning.
As for my destroyed shoes, I might have to peruse the aisles at Dunhams. Unless maybe those half-frozen and free and tattered kicks sitting on my breezeway are down for yet another, one last go-around.
