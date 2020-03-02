NP relay sets record at state
New Prairie’s 200-yard medley relay team of Wrigley Hemphill, Neiman Graham, Mason Young, and Dalton Thomas earned a school-record time of 1 minute, 37.81 seconds at the boys swimming and diving state meet at IUPUI in Indianapolis on Friday. They entered the meet seeded 26th and finished 20th. The top 16 in each swimming preliminary advanced to Saturday’s finals heats. Every Cougars’ relay swimmer set a best time in their event.
Cougars senior diver Nolan Szymanski placed 30th (153.35) in Saturday’s prelims. He missed qualifying for the semifinals by roughly 27 points. Michigan City junior Josiah Miller took 32nd (130.4). He missed the semifinals by about 50 points. The top 20 of 32 divers advanced from the prelims after five dives each.
Carmel won the state title (331), followed by Munster (183) and Chesterton (163).
MC sectional ticket sales
Season tickets for the Class 4A La Porte boys basketball sectional will be on sale in the Michigan City High School Athletics office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and Wednesday. Cost is $10. Individual tickets must be purchased at the game. The Wolves face the Slicers in the second game Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18. Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome. Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, complimentary beverages, and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features. The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range. For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held on May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team. The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290.
For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Georgia Tech withdraws NCAA appeal, will miss ACC tournament
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has withdrawn its appeal of NCAA penalties against its men’s basketball program and will not lay in this month’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By saying Monday it would accept those penalties this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond.
Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) likely would have had to win the March 10-14 ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, to earn a bid to this year’s NCAA tournament. Even so, the school waited as long as possible to accept the ban this year in hopes the NCAA appeal would be successful.
The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as one-time friend, Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in the school’s investigation.
In the school’s appeal, athletic director Todd Stansbury argued that the “severity of the penalties” has a “direct and unfair impact” on the school’s current athletes.
