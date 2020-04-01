In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, countless circumstances have changed.
Sports have been immensely impacted by the crisis as well. Just Monday, the NCAA announced that college spring athletes would receive an extra year of eligibility after all spring sports were canceled a few weeks ago.
While the NCAA has been influenced by this situation, most notably the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the NAIA hasn’t gone unaffected either. The one area where basketball has been dramatically altered has been recruiting.
Bethel University head coach Steve Drabyn, a former La Porte High School standout, has experienced the differences firsthand.
“It’s definitely changed stuff,” Drabyn said. “We’re obviously not going into the office right now, we’re asked to stay away and do our work from home, so obviously that’s one change. We’re still making a lot of recruiting phone calls. At this point, we don’t have any commitments for next year, so we’re working hard to try and bring in two, three or four guys for next year. So we’re working hard with that.”
He added another change is the coaches aren’t able to currently have visits, which he said is challenging.
“Most likely we’re going to make offers to kids that we either haven’t seen live or haven’t visited, and/or visited campus, which is different,” Drabyn said. “Usually, we’re a program that likes to get to know kids and to meet them face to face and with their parents. Visits are important in that respect. Most likely we’re going to offer a couple kids that we haven’t seen live or not had on campus, which is strange, but it’s all a part of it.”
Drabyn also mentioned they’re doing Zoom meetings online with individual players and the coaching staff. On Tuesday, he posted a statement on his Twitter account that read, “Look forward to virtually recruiting the state of Indiana today and connecting with coaches, recruits, and parents!”
“It’s been good,” Drabyn said. “It’s just something different.”
Like Drabyn, fellow NAIA head coach and former Slicer star Greg Tonagel, who’s at Indiana Wesleyan University, is aiming to turn a negative situation into a positive scenario for his team, while making it a learning experience.
“Right now, like everybody, it’s just put us on pause, wondering how it’s really going to change things,” Tonagel said. “Obviously, it’s stopped for a couple week period, but I’m wondering what does this do to recruiting? What does this do to camps in the summer? What does this even do for a potential season next year? I try not to get too far ahead of ourselves. I’m trying to think more outward. We started asking the question, ‘In this moment, how do we try and help people, rather than worry about our own circumstances?’ That’s hard to do.”
On the court, both Drabyn and Tonagel’s seasons were cut short after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellations of their campaigns in mid March.
Still, each of their squads had productive years and had postseason aspirations.
Drabyn’s Pilots finished with a 22-11 record and an NCCAA North Central Region Championship berth in his first season at the helm. Tonagel’s Wildcats tallied a 29-4 record and went 16-2 in the Crossroads League, claiming the Crossroads League Tournament for the third straight year.
IWU was again scheduled to participate in the NAIA Division II National Tournament, prior to its cancellation.
While it was grueling for both Drabyn and Tonagel to deal with the postseason being called off, they each certainly understood the circumstances behind the decision.
Tonagel was already eyeing the 2020-21 campaign.
“We can become more consistent on the defensive end,” Tonagel said. “We were a good defensive team this year, but we have the potential to be great. We didn’t do that night in and night out. We can take that step next year and be more consistent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.