Girls Basketball
Class 2A Hebron Sectional: South Central vs. Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A John Glenn Sectional, New Prairie vs. South Bend Washington, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Michigan City Sectional, La Porte vs. South Bend Adans, 6 p.m.; followed by Michigan City vs. Mishawaka, approx. 7:45 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plymouth at La Porte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.