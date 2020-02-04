La PORTE — One night several months back, Eddie Dubbs had his mother over to his house for dinner.
While she was preparing to leave and getting ready to walk through the door, Eddie said, ‘By the way, I got inducted to the hall of fame.’ The first comment his mother responded with was, ‘It’s about time.’
“It was pretty exciting, but I’m pretty reserved,” the unassuming Dubbs said. “It’s a cool honor for sure. It’s something I never expected, but it’s also something I’ve earned over the years for all that I’ve done.”
Dubbs was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday night, along with Denny Mantick, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Dick Hostetler, and Greg Fruth. Accepting on the late Dick Hostetler’s behalf was his son, Rock Hostetler.
The ceremony took place prior to the Slicers’ home varsity boys basketball game against Crown Point.
The diminutive Dubbs was a three-sport athlete who graduated in 1990, playing basketball, baseball and football. He was part of teams that claimed the 1990 sectional basketball title and the 1990 state baseball championship.
His most memorable experience was capturing the state baseball crown as a player on that squad, and he also earned the L.V. Phillips Mental Attitude Award that same year. He garnered seven varsity letters in three years on the varsity. In 1989, he was All-Duneland Athletic Conference football. In that same campaign, he was the recipient of the Dr. Gardner Mental Attitude Award.
“Winning the state championship in baseball for No. 1,” he said. “My junior year in football, we beat Portage, who was ranked in the top five of the state, in the sectional. That’s right up there with the state championship. It was pretty cool.”
Dubbs credits his older brothers for always taking him to numerous athletic events, and as a result, piquing his interest and desire to play these various sports. He also noted coaches Pat O’Neil and Roger Lowe for being great motivators.
Dubbs’ influence on local sports has lasted significantly longer than just his playing days. He’s served as a coach in several sports at various levels over the years. He has coached Pop Warner Football, and Kesling Middle School football, in addition to Babe Ruth and KVA Baseball.
Dubbs graduated from Ball State in 1994, and again later with a second degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology. He has since worked for 25 years at Franciscan Alliance in Michigan City in the Nuclear Medicine Department.
He has four children, Ella, Benjamin, Lydia, and Nicholas.
While his prep athletic endeavors are impressive, Dubbs recognized the other five inductees’ accomplishments and social pursuits at the same time.
“They’re unbelievable athletes,” Dubbs added. “I look at every one of them and I think, ‘I don’t even belong with them.’ But it’s an amazing class and they’re all great people, not just great athletes, but great people. That’s part of the reason we all got inducted, we’re all good people and have done more than just sports, good things for the community also.”
