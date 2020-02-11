NP statement on Radtke
New Prairie Athletics Director Ben Bachmann issued a statement Tuesday on the departure of football coach Russ Radtke for Portage. “On behalf of New Prairie High School, I would like to thank coach Russ Radtke for his eight years as a Cougar. He helped build New Prairie into a premier program in the state of Indiana and guided our teams to some of the most memorable moments in program history. Obviously, as a hall of fame-caliber coach, he has left some big shoes to fill, but we wish him all the best in his new opportunity at Portage.”
LP gymnasts edge City
Kylie Harrison of Michigan City won the all-around with a 32.175, but La Porte edged the Wolves, 93.5-.93.375, in Duneland Athletic Conference gymnastics Tuesday. The Slicers’ Ella Schable won floor exercise (8.325) and balance beam (8.6) and was second all-around (31.85). Madison Esmeyer of LP took uneven bars with a 7.75 and City’s Madison Jenks (8.55) edged La Porte’s Rosie Korell (8.5) on vault. Harrison was second on bars and floor, and third on beam and vault. Bendix, the beam runner-up, was third all-around.
LP selling regional tickets
Tickets for Saturday’s girls basketball regional at La Porte High School are on sale in the Athletics office all week during the school day. Individual session tickets are $8 and a full tournament ticket is $10. Slicers fans are encouraged to use the F Street lot, enter at Door 23, and adhere to the designated seating areas reserved for La Porte supporters. Penn and Crown Point will play at 10 a.m. followed by the Slicers and Munster at about noon. The championship is at 7 p.m.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams.
Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team. The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway Gift Card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
MVP Delle Donne signs 4-year deal with WNBA champion MysticsWASHINGTON (AP) — Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract Tuesday to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to its first league championship.
In addition to winning a title and MVP honors, Delle Donne was a member of the all-WNBA first team for the second year in a row and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance.
Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault called Delle Donne “the most impactful player in the history of the Washington Mystics.”
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season while making 51.5 percent of her field-goal attempts, including 43 percent on 3-pointers.
She is entering her fourth season with Washington after playing for the Chicago Sky, for whom she was the WNBA MVP in 2015.
Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season in May after having back surgery last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.