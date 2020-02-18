Blazers boys push win streak to three
Marquette’s boys basketball team claimed its third straight win in four days by beating Illiana Christian 73-66 on Monday on the road. Jake Tarnow and Vaunte Johnson combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Blazers (7-12), and Marquette finished 24-for-29 on free throws. Tarnow went 10-of-11 from the stripe, and Johnson made 7-for-8.
Gridders earn academic honors
Chase Ketterer of New Prairie already made the Indiana Football Coaches Association state top 50 in football, now he adds academic all-state to the list. He is joined by fellow Cougars Evan Foerg, Tyler Graeber, Hayden Downs, and Luke Ackerson. Other La Porte County honorees are Tyler Cadwell, Jacinto Garcia and Drew Kubaszyk (La Porte) and Nathan Stevenson (Michigan City).
Local trio nominated
La Porte’s Ryin Ott and South Central’s Amber Wolf were among the nominees for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week honors in District 1 for last week. Pioneer’s Ashlynn Brooke was the recipient after leading the Panthers to the Class A regional title. Marquette’s Jake Tarnow was nominated on the boys side. Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century was selected for scoring 89 points in a pair of games.
Westville boys hoops captures pair
Westville’s boys basketball team drubbed Whiting 69-35 on Friday on the road. Daijon Reddix led the Blackhawks (7-10) with 17 points, and Josh DeChantal earned 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jevon France had 15 points, five boards and five steals.
On Saturday, Westville cruised 66-35 over Calumet Christian on the road. DeChantal tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Blackhawks (8-10), and France had 18 points and six boards. Jace Woods earned 12 assists and added six points.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.