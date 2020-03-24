The prep baseball careers of Tyler Cuma and Gabe Galvan are rounding third base.
The three-year starters at Michigan City will have to wait to see if they'll get the chance to be waved to home plate.
"The freshmen, sophomores, they don't understand yet," Galvan said. "They're like, 'Oh, it's over, we're not going to have a season.' There's still a chance, we're not out 100 percent, and we have to keep the mindset that we're going to play. So we have to be ready, get our heads right."
For prep seniors with college sports aspirations, their athletic futures have been put in limbo by coronavirus-related postponements to their final seasons. For those not planning to play after high school, this will be it.
"I lucked out," said Galvan, who signed with St. Xavier in early February. "It's a lot of guys' dream. It's a huge season for others to have a chance to get looked at to play at a higher level. Hopefully, we get some games in."
It's a little different for classmate and close friend Tyler Cuma, who has moved in similar baseball circles as Galvan since they were T-Ballers.
"I haven't made a decision yet," said Cuma, who is looking at a school in Virginia, playing locally or going straight into the electricians trade. "I'm just staying on the grind, getting my cuts in. As seniors, the other guys are looking up to us. Whatever's happening, whatever's going on, we usually know first. We look at it like if we're sitting at home doing nothing, somebody's out there working harder."
With players unable to practice and work out at school, everybody is on their own, at least as far as making sure they stay sharp, whether it's doing recommended training or something they came up with themselves.
"Right now, obviously we can't do much, being stuck inside," said Galvan, who is doing Shaun T's Insanity workouts, which don't require a gym or weights. "I've got dumbbells, so I use those as much as I can."
Cuma has a bench and a weight set at home to do strength training. He and Galvin have been organizing small groups to go to KB's in La Porte, where players can get in swings in the batting cages and throw off the mounds.
"We've got about 12 to 15 guys, but everybody's welcome," Galvan said. "We pick up the freshmen who don't drive. Everybody needs to get their time in."
Even if it's not for baseball and there are constraints of proximity, Cuma and Galvan realize it's important for players to develop team chemistry.
"We've got good guys, a close team," Cuma said. "We like having fun. We'll go to Coolspring (School) and play basketball. It's good bonding fun while we're out of baseball. We have a good mindset. We're hoping to have a season. Whether the chances are slim or not, we have to stay ready."
Sports isn't the only thing that's been sidetracked by the virus. School classes are all being completed online. Cuma's golf course job hasn't been impacted yet, but Galvan's not getting hours with Fiddlehead restaurant currently closed, meaning he's got more time to get reacquainted with his PlayStation 4.
"I'm gaming again," he said. "It's been a while. I still hang out with friends. We practice social distancing. We're trying to make it as normal as possible."
On Sunday, he took part in a mock prom for classmate Paula Fonz, a Spanish exchange student whose time in the U.S. was cut short as her country required citizens to return home.
Cuma and Galvan have been sharing baseball diamonds dating back a decade. They were travel ball teammates at 9 before moving in their own directions up until high school. Cuma was part of a Michiana Scrappers 12-13 squad that went 55-5. Galvan played for the 11U Wolves and won a 14U World Series with the Crush, a roster that featured talent from across the county.
On the occasion when the two would square off on opposing teams, they still had some laughs.
"It was a fun rivalry," Galvan said. "It was a good time. We enjoyed the games."
The story varies on the time Galvan ripped one to the fence off Cuma.
"I'm not going to let him lie," Cuma said. "If it ever happened, it was just to get his confidence up."
The duo has started varsity since they arrived in high school. Galvan has caught primarily with versatility being Cuma's trademark.
"My freshman year, I played every position on the field except short and catcher," Cuma said. "After that, I was third, pitch and catch a little, maybe some outfield. Last year, I caught, third, short and pitch. Whatever, wherever they need, I'll go. With us losing our shortstop, I worked on getting quicker and stronger, so I can play there this year."
Galvan transitioned to third over the summer, but also prides himself on wearing many gloves.
"I like to change things up," he said. "Primarily third, but wherever I can. I don't have the expectation of playing one position."
With City graduating 11 seniors and six starters from last season, the Wolves lineup projects to be really young beyond Cuma and Galvan.
"It's one of those years where we won't care about wins and losses," Cuma said. "It's about showing the younger guys the ropes, what it's all about. We want to rep our new uniforms. Our field's fixed. There are a lot of big things coming, so hopefully we get to show out."
American Legion ball is on the back burner for the summer, but Galvan relishes the chance to help the MC underclassmen set a foundation for the program.
"I'm taking everything an inch at a time," he said. "The expectations with all the younger guys aren't as much, but we have some good talent on the team. If we can play with our heads on straight, minimize our errors, play small ball, smart baseball, we can be a decent team."
