It wasn't long after the end of the school day.
Trinity Thompson had just gotten home and jumped onto Twitter to check out what was going on in social media.
"I yelled to my dad that I'd made the Indiana Junior All-Stars," the Michigan City junior forward said. "I called (MC coach Mike) Megyese and he knew since the morning, but didn't say anything. I didn't even know they were choosing the teams already. Megyese had mentioned it during the season that he thought I could make it, but I didn't really think about it."
The 6-footer was a force on both ends for the Wolves, averaging 20 points, 15.2 rebounds and almost four steals per game.
"I wasn't expecting my junior year to go the way it did," Thompson said. "I wasn't expecting to try fill Hannah (Noveroske)'s shoes. I was just trying to create my own shoes and be the best player I can be. It means I'm one of the best juniors in the state and I get to play with and against some of the players, juniors and seniors, in the state. I'm very excited. I'm very grateful."
Thompson's Red (North) Group also includes Maddie Bischoff of Roncalli, Bridget Dunn of Carmel, Hanna Knoll of Angola, Mercedes Rhodes of Oregon-Davi and Brynn Shoup-Hill of Goshen. The Core Group features Ally Becky of Brownsburg, Katie Burton of Fishers, Trinity Clinton of Penn, Lilliann Frasure of North Judson, Jayla Smith of Lawrence North and Ariana Wiggins of Heritage Christian.
"I haven't played with any of the girls on the (Red) team, but I've played with some of the players from the Blue (South) team and the Core team," Thompson said. "Arianna Wiggins and Nakaih Hunter are on my AAU team. I'll be playing with them again all summer."
The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (one each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
"She deserves it," Megyese said. "What she does on the court speaks for itself. I've had a lot of Junior All-Stars in my career, and it's a great honor for Tiffany, her wonderful parents who do so much for her, Michigan City High School girls basketball, the Michigan City High School community and the city. They're all invested in the kids. I don't think kids realize what the Junior All-Stars is all about, the magnitude of it. It means you've got a good head start on possibly being an All-Star next year. It's chance to show everybody who doesn't know who she is what it's all about."
Thompson only failed to score in double figures twice in 25 games and had at least 10 rebounds in all but one game.
"I love our team, but the bottom line is we had two real scorers," she said. "For her to get all the attention she got and still average 20 and 15 is phenomenal. That's the way it was all year. Nobody came into a game saying they were going to let her have hers. There were always gimmicks, this and that, and she found her way around that. Sometimes, she'd eventually wear people down and sometimes, she allowed the game to come to her. It takes so many things to be a special rebounder, a knack for finding the basketball. She really has a Dennis Rodman approach. She's a tough kid, a strong kid who gets after it."
AAU season resumes in the coming weeks for Thompson, who has been in the gym putting up shots and working with her personal trainer until her Lady Gym Rats EYBL schedule begins.
"I want to make sure I get a lot better at my shooting and my ball handling for my senior year," she said.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, tentatively set for June 1 at an Indiana site. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 3, also at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2020 Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen in late March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.