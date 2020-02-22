MICHIGAN CITY — On a night when Dez'Mand Hawkins nailed six 3-pointers in the second quarter and Michigan City led by 27 points early in the third, the Wolves wound up staring at a potential deficit with 2.6 seconds left in Friday's Duneland Athletic Conference game with Merrillville.
"We're looking at this thing and thinking, 'These two are good, we're down one, how are we going to get a shot off with 2.5?'" City coach Tom Wells said, pointing to a free throw chart that listed the Pirates' Juwan Bandy as 8-for-8 on the season.
In a game with several statistical anomalies, Bandy's two misses, allowing the Wolves (16-5, 5-2) to hang on for a wild and wacky 83-82 win on Senior Night, was the last.
"We survive," Wells said. "There aren't any teams on our schedule who aren't able to make runs like that. They certainly had us scratching our heads."
MC led 62-41 going to the fourth quarter, a margin that was six points greater (52-24) at its peak just into the second half. The Pirates couldn't make a shot and star Keon Thompson, Jr., who came in averaging over 30 points a game, was 3 of 18 from the field for seven points.
"It's the first time all year we've played any zone," Wells said. "Keon's averaging 30.5 and there's one reason why. No one can stay in front of him. We just could not go man to man. They get in the double bonus and Keon will go crazy. He's going to shoot 20 free throws. (The zone) was good for a long time, they just got comfortable with it. We really just end up playing the percentages on the 3 ball and they just kept going in."
As Darion Harris started hitting from outside the arc and Thompson started getting to the foul line, it looked like the Merrillville run would be little more than cosmetic, making the final score closer than the game actually was. By the time it got under four minutes, the spread was down to eight at 70-62. Two more Pirates treys -- they had six in the quarter -- and it was 72-68 with 3:15 to go.
Jamie Hodges, Jr. made four free throws but Harris connected from deep two more times to make it 79-78. It was 83-82 after Thompson foul shots at 19.9. The Wolves were bailed out by a possession arrow on a loose ball tie-up with 6.8 to go, but after a timeout, Hawkins was called for over and back on the inbounds pass, giving the Pirates (8-12, 3-4) an improbable chance at a win.
It looked increasingly likely when Caron McKinney fouled Bandy as he dribbled into the lane. Bandy was off on the first, then after a City timeout, he was wide on the second as well, a McKinney rebound of the miss touching off a Wolves celebration.
Thompson and Harris both scored 27 points, combining for 33 in the fourth. The unflappable Hodges had 12 of his 25 in that time span, dropping 6-of-7 freebies to go with three layups, the last coming on a hard drive at the 25-second mark in an 81-80 game.
"I try to not to get in my head. If I get in my own head, I mess up a lot," Hodges said. "If I can keep my focus, I'm good. No nervousness. Just be patient. I let the game come to me at the end."
Hodges, Hawkins and Omarion Hatch teamed for the Wolves' last 11 points.
"Not afraid to fail," Wells said of Hodges. "One advantage of being 5-8, when you're that low to the ground, it's hard to steal it from you. You get to go places a lot of people can't go. It's a little easier to play north and south."
Hodges chipped in three 3s but deferred to Hawkins in a memorable second quarter when the Wolves guard simply couldn't miss, canning triples like it was a video game, not touching the rim on any of them.
"All net," said Hawkins, who once hit eight in an AAU game. "It was great but at the same time, I'm not really excited because this is what I do. I'm a shooter. I practice every day. Coach has me shooting every day. I can see why everybody else was surprised, but me and my teammates weren't surprised. I just try to take what I see from my favorite player (Trae Young) and bring it down to me. I've just got a kill, kill, kill mentality. Coach always tells me, be on the hunt, Dez. When the opportunities come, I take advantage of it."
Merrillville ran a double team at Hawkins when he got the ball in the second half, limiting his chances, but he still finished with 26 points.
"My teammates came through," he said. "It was ugly, but we got the win. I know I can shoot. Some games, I haven't been shooting well, but the past couple weeks, I knew Senior Night was coming, I just wanted to play my best, so I was putting in extra work this week, doing five-minute shooting, strictly 3s. Being senior night, doing that, it was a solid blessing."
Wells has had his fair share of players over the years rattle off strings of 3s in games, thinking of Dusty Kling (La Porte) and Bryan Dixon (Portage) right off the top. He credited the rest of the team for finding the scorching Hawkins.
"The kids really do a good job of letting the hot hand play," Wells said. "Tahari (Watson)'s been on the receiving end of that, Jamie and now Dez. They just keep going to them. We use the term being on the hunt. When they feel it, stay on the hunt, and he sure did."
