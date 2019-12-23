MUNSTER — Saturday was a busy day for the Salarys.
While most of the family -- mom, dad, aunts, uncles and fiancee' -- was in Louisiana to see Charles Salary play for Marian in the NAIA football national championship, Jamaal was with the La Porte wrestling team for the Munster Duals.
"I could've went, but you've got to make sacrifices for the team," he said.
Slicers coach Louie Kuzdas had told Salary it was OK for him to go to the football game, but as it turned out, he was glad he stayed. Salary was one of seven LP wrestlers who went 5-0, helping secure the team title with the same record.
"The number of teams have gone down over the last couple years," Kuzdas said. "One of the comments one of our assistant coaches made was at some point every one of the kids showed some type of improvement. There were some positives across the board with where we're going."
For Salary, the tournament title was his first. He logged two decisions and two pins to go with a forfeit to run the table in the 160-pound weight class.
"I really needed this," Salary said. "I just wrestled aggressive. I was just trying to be the best I can, trying to get an edge on my opponents, do anything I can do. I've got to bring them down to my level, be tough."
A physical replica of his brother, the short and stocky junior, who also wears Charles' No. 20 in football, has had plenty of positive influences in his life, but Charles' impact might be the strongest. A day after Charles received the NAIA Player of the Year award, Jamaal revels in his brother's accomplishments. He even did an article about him for the Slicer News Room, where he has begun writing this school year.
"It's hard to describe it, I'm happy for him," said Jamaal, who watched the championship game at his brother, Josh's house. "Charles really made me become an athlete. He's always been there for me. He's always pushed me. We used to go to Kiwanis (Field) at six o'clock in the morning and just work. He taught me hard work. We're a very Christian-oriented family. We live by you've got to be humble, you've got to do the right things."
Jamaal also doesn't mind the idea of following in Charles' accomplished footsteps.
"I talked to the wrestling coach at Marian. I'm trying to get my name out there," he said. "My goal is to get to semistate. I feel if I can get there, it will set me up for next year."
Saturday's matches were more of the same for La Porte mainstays like Matt Neff, who will take a one-loss record into this week's prestigious Mishawaka tournament, and Tyson Nisley, but some new faces were in the mix as well. Trae Anderson, a Michigan City transfer, freshman Ashton Jackson and Angillo Mitchell also were 5-0. Like with Salary, the titles were the first for Jackson and Mitchell.
"We gave guys the opportunity and they're stepping up," Kuzdas said. "Angillo's a guy who put the time and effort in, so it's good to see him succeed."
Mitchell, a 120-pounder, attended the J Robinson Camp in the summer at the University of Minnesota, where the Slicers junior crafted his talents.
"They taught me how to keep going, all the mental things, being more aggressive," Mitchell said. "I have to work on bottom. It's a whole attitude, just trying to get out. It's great. I took a step up, but I think I can do a little better, just sticking my movements, going hard at it."
La Porte opened the day with a 43-31 victory over neighboring New Prairie and cruised through its other matches -- Munster (65-18), Illiana Christian (68-12) and Griffith (68-12), and Michigan City (84-0).
