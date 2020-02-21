Hoops coverage online
Due to production deadlines, stories on Friday’s La Porte, Michigan City and LaCrosse boys basketball games, including Dez’Mand Hawkins’ incredible 3-point shooting display for the Wolves, will not run in print editions until Tuesday, but they will be on The Herald-Argus and News-Dispatch websites Saturday at www.heraldargus.com/sports/ and www.thenewsdispatch.com/sports/.
Baker leads MC swim qualifiers
Connor Baker placed third in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 free to lead Michigan City boys swimmers in Thursday’s Valparaiso Sectional preliminaries.
Baker, Elliott Jasicki, Luke Heitmann and Haddy Achy teamed to qualify in second in the 200 medley relay with a season-best time of 1 minutes, 47.48 seconds. The 400 free relay of Heitmann, Christian McDaniel, Jasicki and Baker also touched in second at a season-best 3:26.69.
Jasicki reached the championship final in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, checking in sixth in both, while Heitmann did the same with career bests in the 50 free (eighth, 22.96) and 100 free (sixth, 49.9). Other career bests were posted by Achy (200 free, 500 free), Jayson Kempf (200 IM and 200 butterfly), Christian McDaniel (50 free), Justyn Kempf (50 free.
La Porte didn’t have anyone qualify for a championship heat individually. Grant Olson was the closest, finishing ninth in the 200 freestyle to go with a 14th in the 100 free. Others to reach the consolation heat were Ben Kish (12th, 500 free), Maxwell Unger (13th, 100 back) and Gage Lane (16th, 100 back).
Swimming resumes today at 9 a.m., with swimming and diving finals set for 1 p.m.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18.
Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome. Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, complimentary beverages, and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features. The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range.
For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams.
Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.