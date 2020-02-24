Today
Boys Basketball
New Prairie at Elkhart Central, 6:45 p.m.
Lake Central at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
South Central at Washington Township, 7 p.m.
Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 4:43 am
New Prairie at Elkhart Central, 6:45 p.m.
Lake Central at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
South Central at Washington Township, 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
RoarLionsRoar said:
Poor decision! Actions have consequences too.
keyunnaatl@aol.com said:
Prince charles said:
Swistek should be the Chief of police. He and the other two did the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.