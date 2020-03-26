It seems like a long time ago, and in some ways, it really was.
It was early in the school year. The Indiana women’s basketball team was doing conditioning during which players had to complete 500 feet on a VersaClimber in three minutes, 10 seconds.
“If we didn’t, we had to do it again,” Hannah Noveroske said. “I did it in 3:09. I was dying.”
A few weeks ago, before students were sent home for the balance of the semester, the freshman from Michigan City got back on the machine and knocked it out in 2:24.
“Hannah has come such a long way,” Kevin Konopasek, the team’s Director of Athletic Performance said. “You can see the physical changes, those are obvious, but I feel the majority of her growth thus far has been mentally. Working with her has been an absolute pleasure. She has bought into what we are trying to do from her first day on campus. I told her on her recruiting visit that we had a lot of work ahead of us and that it was not going to be an easy ride, but that she also has to look at this as an opportunity to transform herself and write her own success story.”
Noveroske’s college story was actually supposed to begin at Xavier, but after a coaching change there, she re-opened her recruitment and quickly landed in Bloomington.
“Things happen for a reason. It was a positive change,” she said. “I love all my teammates. I wouldn’t ask for anybody different. I didn’t play many minutes, but we were still successful, we accomplished goals as a team. We had the most wins (24) in team history. We were the only team to beat South Carolina. It’s nice to be on a team that just wants to win, even if you’re on the sidelines, getting in at certain points. If I was on any other team, I don’t know how I’d feel.”
The 6-foot-5 center appeared in 15 of IU’s 32 games. She was productive in her modest 56 minutes of action, making 8 of 14 shots, snagging 19 rebounds and blocking four shots.
“I was definitely able to get more experience than if I had red-shirted, being on the sidelines,” Noveroske said. “I’m not a visual learner, so it was good to be able to get out there and work through it, not have to memorize it by watching. College was definitely a change of pace. Everybody at this level is an all-star, an all-American. It’s the best of the best. I knew I wasn’t going to come in and score 15, 20 points a game. In my role, my job was to post up, play defense, make my minutes count, have an impact while I was there. There’s definitely more to change, but, honestly, I was happy with the growth I made overall.”
The on-court numbers don’t begin to measure Noveroske’s overall progress, which are reflected better in her off-court development as a person and an athlete.
“The best thing about working with Hannah is that she attacks everything with such a positive attitude,” Konopasek said. “The workouts I have her do are hard and I know some days the last thing she wants to do is come in to the weight room and see my face, but you would never know it. When you have an athlete like that, it makes my job as a strength coach much easier.”
Noveroske credits Konopasek and Director of Performance Nutrition Isaac Hicks for making a challenging process into a positive experience.
“Kevin’s the main person who helped me get where I’m at, where I need to be on the floor, representing Indiana,” she said. “I’m probably in the best shape I can ever remember. I thought I’d come in and they’d put me on a strict diet and I couldn’t eat anything. They didn’t really change too much. The main thing is I can’t eat carbs at dinner. It’s mainly about portions, which isn’t a problem. I just have to tweak a few things. I’m still an athlete, so I need to eat to fuel my body to be able to work out harder. I have to continue to gain muscle, get stronger, so I can get more playing time, be more of an impact player.”
Like the rest of winter collegiate athletics, Noveroske and IU had their season end prematurely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Hoosiers reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and were poised for a solid NCAA Tournament seeding before it all came to a screeching halt.
“We were all kind of shocked, very sad, especially for our only senior, Brenna Wise,” Noveroske said. “She’d been to one NCAA tournament and didn’t get to do her second, to know when her last game was. It was an abrupt change. You can’t really predict it. We all expected to do more. Next season, we’re definitely going to want more, to make Brenna proud. She won’t be on the team, but she’ll be in our hearts. We’ll have the incentive to play harder, to work harder to go farther in the tournament and win a Big Ten championship.”
Noveroske returned home two weeks ago, clearing out of her Bloomington apartment last week. She’ll soon resume work for her five classes online with assignments due Sunday. While her options are extremely limited for basketball-specific training, she’s able to stay sharp with equipment-free workouts that Konopasek is sending out online. Noveroske is also getting some conditioning in helping set up fencing at her grandma’s nearby farm.
“Hannah has just started to realize what she is capable of physically, which is only going to enhance her growth heading into the off-season,” Konopasek said. “I could not be more proud of her for how she has worked in her first year at Indiana, and if she continues to have that mindset, I think we can expect an even larger step forward heading into her sophomore season.”
