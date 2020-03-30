Some Bears fans wanted Cam Newton. Others wanted Teddy Bridgewater. Heck, even some hoped for Tom Brady or Jameis Winston.
But Chicago ended up with Nick Foles and head coach Matt Nagy got his guy.
The Bears acquired Foles from Jacksonville in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick. With that, they inherited part of his four-year, $88 million contract he signed in the 2019 offseason. However, Chicago only has to pay $50 million over the next three years, $21 million of which is guaranteed with an option to opt out of the contract after the 2020-21 or 2021-22 season.
Plenty of Chicagoans were angry or disappointed with the trade for Foles, seeing as his contract is so steep and he's been a career backup quarterback aside from his famed Super Bowl championship run with the Eagles three seasons ago. Others were excited and assumed this trade signaled the end of the Mitchell Trubisky era.
Both are valid assumptions for fans to have, but Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace both stressed how Foles and Trubisky will participate in a highly-competitive competition this offseason to determine who will start behind center for the upcoming season.
Whether it be less first-team reps for both players or shots to their confidence, there definitely are some negatives that come with a quarterback competition. But in this case, it's the best thing that could possibly happen to the Bears.
Say whatever you want about Trubisky — his inconsistency, inability to hit open receivers with any sort of regularity or severe fall-off from a 2018-19 Pro Bowl campaign. He has his flaws and they were accentuated last season. However, one thing you can't say about Trubisky is that he doesn't perform in the clutch.
Since he was a rookie in 2017, he's always performed his best in the final two minutes of games. To those watching, it seems like he doesn't worry about throwing interceptions or making mistakes in crunch time. He doesn't overthink anything. He just goes out there and plays football.
With the raw skills Trubisky possesses — whether it be creating something out of nothing with his legs or firing a bullet to a receiver — he tends to play better when he's playing reactionary football in the last two minutes, rather than overthinking things the rest of the game. It's hard to pin exactly why it is, but when Trubisky and the Bears have the pressure on them, he steps up and plays his best football. That's just a fact.
The addition of Foles adds that kind of pressure from the get-go and could pay huge dividends if Trubisky uses that fire to take the step forward everyone thought he was going to this past season.
To counter that, Foles will never pay for another meal or drink in Philadelphia because of his ability to thrive under pressure. It's never mattered to him that he's been a career No. 2. When it mattered most, in the 2018 playoffs, he carried the Eagles and the City of Brotherly Love on his back en route to a Super Bowl victory over the greatest dynasty in NFL history in Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
There won't be much of an adjustment period for Foles, either, seeing as he already played under Nagy when he was the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs in 2016. He and Trubisky will start the competition hard and heavy come Day 1 (whenever that may be) and should be able to push one another hard enough to give Chicago a reliable quarterback in 2020-21.
Foles isn't the big name like Newton or Brady, but he provides the competition both he and Trubisky need to succeed. With the Bears' championship window still open, this could be the spark they both need to electrify Chicago's offense.
