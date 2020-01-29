In the waning minutes of New Prairie’s blowout over Argos in the first round of the 2020 Bi-County Tournament, coach Mike Bauer motioned toward his bench to sub in his reserves.
Senior guard David Swanson shed the navy long-sleeve shirt on top of his jersey on the way to the scorer’s table. This was only the third time this season he saw the court, as he’s slotted toward the bottom of the Cougars’ depth chart.
The ball always seems to find the new guy, however, especially when that guy plays as rarely as Swanson. Thus was the case against the Dragons about a week ago.
Swanson made his way just beyond the 3-point line in the right corner on the next possession, flashing his hands at his chest, ready to shoot if given the opportunity. A pass came his way early on and he and the rest of his teammates knew exactly what he was going to do with it.
As Swanson rose to shoot the triple, the New Prairie bench came to its feet in anticipation. But the adrenaline and added pressure of his first in-game shot in over a month affected Swanson, as he overshot the rim for an air ball.
But as has been the case with his basketball career, Swanson redeemed himself on the Cougars’ next offensive possession. Jacob Meyers snagged an offensive rebound and immediately passed the ball out to Jackson White at the left wing. Swanson stood on the opposite wing, wide open for another chance at three points.
White hurled an overhand pass to Swanson, prompting his teammates to climb to their feet once again. This time, Swanson delivered. He was still amped up as the previous shot, but the backboard helped him bank in his second career varsity basket. New Prairie’s starters jumped up and down, holding one another back, celebrating as if Swanson just hit a game-winner. They know what he’s been through the past couple years to get here.
“His teammates recognize how hard he works to make them all better,” Bauer said. “That’s why you see that type of reaction from them when he does finally get a chance to get in and make a play. It’s a good time.”
Redemption is something Swanson is familiar with, whether it be in a single game or the entirety of his basketball career.
Heading into his junior season, he was looking forward for a shot at either making the varsity or continuing to progress his game on the junior varsity. He played the previous two years, but a coaching change and the talent reevaluation process that comes with it put his future in jeopardy.
Following the tryout process, Swanson was informed he was cut from the team. It was a crushing blow for a teenager, especially one who played in high school the two years prior. However, the coach saw something in Swanson and offered him a managerial position. Swanson was a team manager all three years in middle school, but for anyone, going back to that after playing for two straight years might not be the most appealing proposition. “He told me the offer right after he cut me,” Swanson said. “I took a couple days to consider it. And I just decided to come back because basketball is my passion and I felt like I wanted to be there for the team. Everybody knew me there and I really wanted to support my teammates any way that I could.”
Not many high schoolers can swallow their pride and be as selfless as Swanson was. His days consisted of doing the team’s laundry, rebounding for guys getting shots up and whatever else was asked of him.
It didn’t matter he didn’t get to practice or play in games; he was just happy to help his teammates in any way he could. Every team needs someone like that, whether it be a player or a team manager.
“It was definitely weird getting used to doing all that for the first couple weeks,” Swanson said. “But once I got into the flow of it, I started to love the job. I realized that even though I wasn’t playing, I was still part of the team and got to contribute to the team’s success in my own way. I felt really accomplished in that way.”
Following Swanson’s junior season and heading into yet another coaching change for his senior year with Bauer coming over from South Bend St. Joseph, he figured he might as well try out again, regardless of being cut a year before.
When Bauer was introducing his coaching style during preseason workouts, he listed several team roles he needed kids to step up and fill. One of them was ‘Program Player,’ someone who rarely gets any playing time, but helps out with scout team during practice to help prepare the starters for the game.
“When he was describing that, sitting there listening to it, I really thought that was my role that I could play,” Swanson said. “And so, when it was finally tryouts and he offered me that role, I was perfectly happy to accept that.”
Swanson never expected to be on the team, figuring he would help out as a manager like he did the season prior. But this ‘Program Player’ role is basically a manager on steroids. Instead of doing monotonous work to help out his teammates, Swanson now squares up against them during practice, taking on an array of roles to prepare them. “He has bought into his role better than anybody I could imagine,” Bauer said. “He’s a smart young man. We’re able to just describe a player to him and he can simulate it for us. A lot of guys will naturally go back to what they do. But he understands that by playing this way, he’s helping the other guys get ready for the game. He’s a tremendous asset for us.”
Swanson certainly doesn’t want or need any recognition for his day-to-day grind. So long as he knows he helped his teammates get prepared as much as possible, he’s happy. But in a mid-December contest with Oregon-Davis, he took center stage in a blowout victory.
Meyers got a defensive rebound late in the game when all the backups, including Swanson, were on the floor. He passed the ball up the court to Tanner Moreno, who drove and jump-stopped at the free throw line. Swanson drifted over to the left corner, caught the pass and banged home a 3-pointer for his first career varsity points.
“Everyone went crazy,” Swanson said. “I felt like the whole court just blew up. Everybody – my teammates, the fans – everybody went crazy. The energy was unreal.”
Swanson called it ‘the coolest moment of my basketball career.’
“Definitely,” he said. “Just knowing all the work I put in to making myself a part of the team made everything all worth it. Going from being a manager all of middle school, I just never thought I would ever be in that position. So just coming to every workout and just pushing myself and seeing where I could get, being able to make those varsity points was a great, great feeling.”
Swanson’s 3 was briefly mentioned in the post-game talk. But the majority of Bauer’s speech was about the team’s success, considering the Cougars won in dominant fashion, 69-24. For someone who worked as hard as Swanson did to score his first varsity points, one would think he’d want to be the center of attention for once. But if you know Swanson, that’s the last thing he would have wanted.
“I was perfectly fine with that,” he said. “That’s all that matters. The team’s success always comes first. That’s always been my mindset.”
From doing laundry to taking on numerous scout team roles, all he ever wanted to do was help the team win. It felt nice to finally get those points, but knowing he helped prepare his teammates to win by 55 points meant more.
Swanson’s a rare breed for a high schooler. He sacrifices his time and effort for the success of others, not expecting any recognition in return. It’s a trait many adults likely don’t possess, an example of how everyone should probably be both as teammates and people.
